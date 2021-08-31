Telugu Titans in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

The Telugu Titans have been part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception. However, they have never been able to win the championship. This year at PKL Auction 2021 the Titans' team management tried its best to form a squad that could win the championship.

The Telugu Titans made a smart decision by releasing Siddharth Desai and buying him back at ₹1.3 crore, spending ₹15 lakh lesser for his services as compared to Season 7. The Titans bought Siddharth back using the Final Bid Match card.

Another big name to join the Telugu Titans team at PKL Auction 2021 was former Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar. The Bulls won the Pro Kabaddi League title in Season 6 under the captaincy of Rohit. It should not be a surprise if the Telugu Titans name him as their new skipper.

Speaking of the names signed by the Titans in the defensive unit, they bought their former defender C. Arun and signed former U Mumba defender, Surender Singh. Another talented defender picked up by the Titans was former Gujarat Giants' corner, Ruturaj Koravi.

With the PKL Auction 2021 done and dusted now, here's a look at the full list of players signed by the Telugu Titans, their prices and also the updated squad of the Titans.

List of Players Telugu Titans signed at PKL Auction 2021

1. Siddharth Desai - ₹1.3 crore (Most Expensive)

2. Sandeep - ₹59.5 lakh

3. Surender Singh - ₹55 lakh

4. Rohit Kumar - ₹36 lakh

5. C. Arun - ₹10 lakh

6. Ruturaj Koravi - ₹19.8 lakh

7. Amit Chauhan - ₹6 lakh

8. G. Raju - ₹6 lakh

9. Adarsh T - ₹10 lakh

10. Hyunsu Park - ₹10 lakh

11. Abe Tetsuro - ₹10 lakh

Full squad of Telugu Titans after PKL Auction 2021

C. Arun, Siddharth Desai, Adarsh T, Amit Chauhan, G. Raju, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep, Rohit Kumar, Surender Singh, Hyunsu Park, Abe Tetsuro, Prince, Rakesh Gowda, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Arsul.

