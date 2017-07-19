Telugu Titans Owners: All you need to know about them

by Akash Bhatt News 19 Jul 2017, 18:05 IST

The Telugu Titans team, based in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam, are owned by Veera Sports constituting Srini Sreeramaneni of Core Green Group, Mahesh Kolli of Greenko Group and Gautham Nedurumalli of NED Group.

Core Green Group is a conglomerate headquartered in Hyderabad with business interests in sugar, fuels, agricultural products and bio-sciences. Mr Srinivas Sreeramaneni is the Managing Director of the group. Sreenivas has brought shrewd strategies to the management of the team as well.

In a report in the Indian Express a few months back, he described how pushing up prices for players and then retreating from the bidding is an auction strategy they use to make other teams shell out more money than they would want to.

Greenko Group deals in providing clean energy solutions, including solar, hydropower, natural gas and biomass projects. Mr Mahesh Kolli is founder-president and Joint Management Director at Greenko.

According to information available on the group’s website, Kolli first founded an environmental solutions company focussing on technology transfer from developed countries to India.

In 2006, he then founded Greenko along with Mr Anil Chalamalasetty. A mechanical engineering graduate from Karnataka, Mr Kolli is often a sought speaker at clean energy conferences around the world. Mr Kolli is considered an expert in the Emissions trading markets and interacts with regulatory authorities and policy makers to ensure the development of the clean energy sector in India.

Mr Gautham Nedurumalli is one of two partners in Ned Ventures, a company engaging in construction activities. The other partner in the company is Sangeetha Nedurumalli.

Gautham has earlier shown interest in franchises working towards inclusion of Kabaddi in multi-lateral sporting events like the Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention that the owners had pledged to spend 100 crores over the next few years on the team in 2015. The new coach of Telugu Titans, Naveen Kumar, who is coaching a PKL team for the first time is full of praise for the owners.

The Economic Times reported him being impressed with the frankness and warmth shown by them. He told the newspaper, “They are large-hearted, know what exactly to expect and most importantly, are in the mood to lend the needed support to the team to realise its dream of winning the title”.

With a new coach and a great coach-owner relationship like this, Telugu Titans fans will be hoping to see the team win its first title this season.