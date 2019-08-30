Telugu Titans v Puneri Paltan Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Can the Telugu Titans clinch a win?

On the back of some newfound momentum with three wins from their last four games, the Telugu Titans will be keen on moving up the points table with a win when they square off against the Puneri Paltan in the 65th fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Having started their season on a poor note with five losses from six games, the Titans have done commendably well to regain lost ground and could potentially jump up to 7th place if they manage to upstage the Paltan.

The Surjeet Singh-led Paltan, on the other hand, have just three wins from 10 matches and are just one spot above the bottom place on the points table, but a win from this game could also see them go up three places to occupy 8th place.

With a lot on the line in the race for a spot in the playoffs, both teams will be keen on registering an important win that could see this encounter coming all the way down to the final minute of the contest.

Telugu Titans - Team news

The Titans have enjoyed a couple of morale-boosting wins from the recent past and one of the major driving factors for the change in fortunes is undoubtedly the good show from the defensive front. No changes expected from the Titans for this game.

Predicted Starting 7: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar.

Puneri Paltan - Team news

Nitin Tomar missed out from the Puneri Paltan's last encounter and is slated to miss this game as well. His absence has dented the team's cause and they will need to bank on Mohite and Manjeet for a whole lot of points.

Jadhav Shahaji was good off the benches from the last game as he picked 4 tackle points and could replace Sagar Krishna in the squad.

Predicted Starting 7: Surjeet Singh (C), Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Girish Ernak, Hadi Tajik, Jadhav Shahaji, Amit Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai seems to have come back into form at the right time in this edition of the tournament as he has notched up 43 points from the last five matches, including two Super 10s, including an 18-point effort against Haryana Steelers.

Along with him, Suraj Desai has also contributed with a couple of crucial points and if the duo combines to strike, the Puneri Paltan defenders could find themselves in trouble.

Pankaj Mohite has done well to make up the for the absence of Nitin Tomar but with 27 points from five matches, Mohite will be keen on going one step further and pick up his first Super 10 of the season.

All-rounders: One of the most consistent performers for the Paltan this season, Manjeet has been in decent form from the last few games and was particularly impressive against U.P. Yoddha, as he finished with 16 points from the game. He will undoubtedly hold the 'X-factor' for the Paltan against the Titans.

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj's rich vein of form from the last five games has led the Titans to some crucial wins. With 26 points from five games, including three High 5s will certainly hold him in good stead. Abozar Mighani seems to have finally put an end to his poor show and with 10 points from four matches, he will form a vital partnership with Vishal Bhardwaj.

From the Puneri Paltan, Surjeet Singh is a safe choice, given his wealth of expertise from the cover position. Although Surjeet failed to pick up a single point against U.P. Yoddha, he has two High 5s from his last four games and will be crucial to plot the downfall of the Titans' raiders.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddharth Desai (C), Suraj Desai, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj (VC), Abozar Mighani, Surjeet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Desai, Amit Kumar, Manjeet (VC), Vishal Bhardwaj (C), Surjeet Singh, Abozar Mighani, Jadhav Shahaji.

