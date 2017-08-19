Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

In their tenth match of the season, can the Titans get just their second win tonight?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 19 Aug 2017, 10:46 IST

Telugu Titans skipper Rahul Chaudhari

Match No. 36 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will witness the Telugu Titans taking the battle across to U Mumba as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

The Titans are coming into this encounter on the back of 29-19 loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in Ahmedabad while U Mumba just defeated the UP Yoddha by a slender margin of 3 points last night.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, 19 August 2017

The Southern outfit led by Rahul Chaudhari will be eager to redeem themselves and notch up a much-needed victory for post their win in the first match of the season, the team has had a dismal run with 7 losses and 1 draw in the 9 matches played so far. Rahul's form is the only bright aspect of the team but the player cannot single-handedly power his team across to the finish line, especially now that most rival teams have devised the strategy of relegating him to the bench early on in the match so that he is unable to fetch those valuable raid points.

The defence of the team, manned by the experienced Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Rana needs to step up in a big manner in order to make a real difference to the side's chance while young players in the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikas Tanvar and Nilesh Salunkhe need to come to the fore as well.

On the other hand, U Mumba, the champions from Season 2 will be high on confidence after defeating the mighty Yoddhas last night, and more so because key players returned to form in the encounter last night. Not only did the skipper, Anup Kumar lead from the front and notch up 8 points up his sleeve but the talismanic raider, Shabeer Bapu spearheaded the attack of the side, picking up 13 points in the process.

Young guns in the likes of Surinder Singh in the defence and Darshan Kadian also stepped up to the challenge to secure the win for the team. The only concern now is for the experienced players in the likes of Kashiling, Kuldeep Singh and Suresh Kumar to play an increased role in the team's performance.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba match prediction

If one has to call the match, it will definitely be in the favour of U Mumba for the Titans have looked like a side that easily succumbs in front of a good challenge and given the relentless form of some of the Mumbai players, Rahul Chaudhari and Co. will certainly find it difficult to turn the tide against them.