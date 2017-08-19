Telugu Titans vs U Mumba: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Titans vs Mumbai

How will the Titans line-up to thwart the Mumbai challenge?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 19 Aug 2017, 12:20 IST

Can the Titans end their dismal run against U Mumba?

The 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see the Telugu Titans clash against U Mumba as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results. While the Telugu Titans lost their last match against the Gujarat Fortunegiants, U Mumba notched up a win against the UP Yoddha just last night.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

Rahul is the key to the team's success with his rampant raiding on the mat and hence the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

Nilesh Salunke is the second-in-charge for the attack, rallying behind the captain in terms of raiding.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit will play an important role in the capacity of a third choice raider for the do-or-die situations.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

The all-rounder has played an increased role in the defence of the side and is hence vital in terms of the starting seven.

Rohit Rana [Left Cover Defender]

Rohit has the ability to inflict deadly blocks and holds which can stop the rival raiders such as Shabeer in their tracks.

Vinoth Kumar [Raider]

He will add depth to the team's attack and has previously showcased his prowess by picking up 4 valuable points in the last match against Gujarat.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

Rakesh Kumar has played with U Mumba formerly and thus is well aware of the tactics of the coach and the captain and their style of play, this knowledge will come in handy if the team has to succeed.

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Anup has been quite consistent on the mat and has marshalled his troops effectively while also adding to the scoresheet with his individual performance.

Shabeer Bapu [Raider]

Shabeer Bapu is one talismanic raider and this was evident in the match last night against UP when he amassed 13 raid points rendering the rival defence hapless.

Darshan Kadian [Raider]

The young gun has been quite impressive in the attack and picked up 4 raid points after coming on as a substitute in the match against UP.

Joginder Narwal [Right Corner Defender]

The senior player will add to the team's defensive strength with his considerable amount of playing experience on the mat.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep Singh's ability to contribute to the defence as well as the attack according to the situation's demand makes him a key member of the starting seven.

Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]

He will be the one in-charge of keeping Rahul Chaudhari at bay especially after his stellar performances in the recent matches.

D. Suresh Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Suresh Kumar' experience will come to the fore in terms of the timing and execution of key tackles on the mat.