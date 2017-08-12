Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Can Telugu Titans snap their winless streak?

Nitin Tomar will remain the key to Yoddha's chances of a win in the all crucial encounter against Telugu Titans

GMR League owned UP Yoddha will be looking to put their drubbing at the hands of Bengal Warriors behind them to repeat a performance that won them the first game of their Pro Kabaddi League campaign against the same opposition they are supposed to face on Saturday – Telugu Titans.

Rahul Chaudhari’s men were able to avoid their fifth straight defeat in the last game and would back themselves to come back to winning ways by registering a win against UP Yoddha.

Telugu Titans Predicted Lineup

Rahul Chaudhari [C] (Raider)

The Raider needs to stay on the mat as long as possible and the results will begin to flow for the men in yellow.

Nilesh Salunke (Raider)

The team expects much more from Salunke and with their campaign tottering after two legs, Telugu Titans need Salunke to take more and more responsibility.

Rakshith (Raider)

The raider is slowly but steadily growing up in the Telugu Titans ranks and has more successful than unsuccessful raids to his name.

Rakesh Kumar (All Rounder)

Kumar hasn’t been at his best and yet has more than decent numbers to show in the defence. A regular raiding Rakesh Kumar would be a treat to watch for most Kabaddi fans.

Vishal Bhardwaj (All Rounder)

Easily one of the finds of the Season 5 till now, Bhardwaj would now onwards need to put in more match winning performances

Rohit Rana (Left Cover Defender)

The ex Panther defender is quickly reaching the end of the rope and would need to turn in a good performance to keep his place in the side for the upcoming fixtures.

Farhad Milaghardan (Right Cover Defender)

The Iranian has played four games and based on his decent showing might get a look in as the Right CoverDefender in the fixture against UP Yoddha.

UP Yoddha Predicted Lineup

Nitin Tomar [C] (Raider)

Despite an off game against the Bengal Warriors, Tomar still remains the team’s best bet in the raiding department.

Rishank Devadiga (Raider)

Devadiga’s services were missed in the last game where the team could only accrue a total of 20 points. The raider’s presence in the raiding department will bolster the team’s confidence.

Mahesh Goud (Raider)

Having seen Tomar not in great touch in the last match, the Yoddha might go in with Goud to play safe against Telugu Titans.

Rajesh Narwal (All Rounder)

The ex Panthers all rounder hasn’t looked as sharp this season as he did in the last season and needs to up his game against his old foe Rakesh Kumar.

Jeeva Kumar (Right and Left Cover Defender)

He is the most experienced name in the Yoddha defence and for the defence to click, it’s important for him to lead them with example.

Santhosh B.S (Right Corner Defender)

Since its early days for the team in the tournament, experimenting with Santhosh won’t be such a bad idea.

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner Defender)

Kumar has been the team’s preferred Right Corner Defender over Hadi Tajik and his statistics till now justify the management’s faith in him.