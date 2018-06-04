The full list of Indian Men's National Team going for Kabaddi Masters in Dubai

Here is the list of Indian men's team going for Kabaddi Masters, which will take place in Dubai from 22nd of June to the 30th of June.

Team India won the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016

What's the story?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi auctions saw a total of 181 players getting divided into 12 teams on the 30th and 31st of May. Now, the Indian National Men's Team is all set to participate in the upcoming kabaddi tournament which will take place in June.

In case you didn't know...

Fazel Atrachali became the costliest overseas player after bagging a whopping ₹100 lakhs in the auctions. He was bought by U Mumba and will be seen playing as a part of Iran's National Team in the approaching kabaddi championship.

Monu Goyat became the most expensive player after being purchased by Haryana Steelers for a hefty ₹151 lakhs. Rahul Chaudhari (₹129 lakhs), Nitin Tomar (₹115 lakhs), Deepak Niwas Hooda (₹115 lakhs) and Rishank Devadiga (₹111 lakhs) were the other Indian players to join the crore club.

A total of six nations is expected to participate in Kabaddi Masters Dubai

The heart of the matter

A total of six nations, mostly, Iran, South Korea, Pakistan, and Kenya are expected to participate in the tournament. Argentina might be the sixth team to participate. The tournament will take place from the 22nd of June to 30th June in Dubai, although the exact venue is not known to us yet.

The Indian team is preparing for the 2018 Asian Games at a training camp in Haryana, as per the sources. "We are training in the camp with this championship in mind at the moment. Of course, we have the Asian Games later in August, but before that, we must focus on this major tournament," said the Indian coach Rambir Singh Khokhar.

The meeting of Selection Committee of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) was held on 26th of May in order to select the Indian Men's Kabaddi Team, for the approaching tournament.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Balwan Singh, Mr. Rambir Singh Khokhar, Mr. Ram Mehar Singh and Mr. L. Srinivas Reddy. Here is the list of the players who will play as a part of Indian Men's National Team in Kabaddi Masters Dubai:

The national Indian Men's Team consists of sixteen players out of which two are stand-by

Defenders

Girish Maruti Ernak

Surender Nada

Mohit Chillar

Raju Lal Choudhary

Surjeet Narwal (PO)

Raiders

Pardeep Narwal

Rahul Chaudhari

Ajay Thakur

Rishank Devadiga

Monu Goyat

Rohit Kumar

All-rounders

Manjeet Chillar

Sandeep Narwal

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Stand By Players

Maninder Singh

Sachin Tanwar

What's next?

The tournament is expected to be shown live on the Star Network although further information regarding the live telecast and schedule is not available yet.

The training required for Kabaddi Masters will help the Indian team to be more prepared for the upcoming Jakarta Games which will be played this year.

The sixth edition of VIVO PKL will start after the Asian Games, which will be played in August. Don't forget to watch the sixth season of India's biggest league which will take place from 19th October this year.