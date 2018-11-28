Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 15 Kabaddi Instagram posts of the week (28th November 2018)

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 61 // 28 Nov 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rahul Chaudhari rocked Instagram with this picture

The Pro Kabaddi League's sixth season is underway currently and all the teams are trying hard to make it to the playoffs.

Ahmedabad and Pune hosted the Pro Kabaddi League this week with the Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls playing their home legs.

Zone A has the teams of U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants at the top while Zone B has the teams of Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls as its top two teams.

The Kabaddi players have earned a lot of fans due to the rise of the Pro Kabaddi League. A lot of players have more than 100,000 followers on the social media, Instagram and the players please their fans by sharing their pictures regularly on the platform.

Here are the top 15 Instagram posts of the week by the Kabaddi players -

#15 Deepak Narwal's fitness motivation

Patna Pirates' raider Deepak Narwal showed his fitness levels in an Instagram post, where Deepak shared his photos with a motivating caption.

#14 Manpreet Singh's confidence

The official Instagram handle of the Gujarat Fortunegiants shared a picture of their coach, Manpreet Singh whose belief has played a vital role in the team's success. The Giants captioned Manpreet as the man who always believes.

#13 Ajay Kumar's spirit

Fortunegiants' raider Ajay Kumar shared a picture wearing the Gujarat Fortunegiants jersey with a bold caption on Instagram.

#12 U Mumba's travel diaries

U Mumba team suffered a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants in Ahmedabad before traveling to Pune for the next leg.

However, the players looked full of confidence as they posed for some cool photographs during their travel. The two Iranians Hadi Tajik and Abolfazl too enjoyed their journey.

#11 Naveen Goyat's fanboy moment

It is no secret that Anup Kumar is the idol of every young Kabaddi player and Dabang Delhi's young player Naveen Goyat did not miss an opportunity to click a photo with Anup Kumar.

1 / 3 NEXT