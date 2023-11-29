In the realm of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the trajectory of success is not just marked by homegrown talents but also by the infusion of international players who have elevated the league to unprecedented heights.

The journey from local enthusiasm to a global spectacle has been propelled by the inclusion of foreign players, transforming PKL into a platform that transcends borders and unites players from diverse backgrounds. On that note, let's look at the top five foreign players in the history of PKL

Leading the defensive charts with a remarkable 424 tackle points and 26 High Fives, Iranian left-corner defender Fazel Atrachali stands as the epitome of success and resilience in the PKL. Fazel Atrachali, a two-time champion with U Mumba and Patna Pirates, showcased his leadership skills by guiding Gujarat Giants to the finals in season 5 and Puneri Paltan in season 9.

His agility, solid defense, and consistent performance not only made him a defensive stalwart but also a reliable leader. Fazel Atrachali's influence extended beyond PKL, as he captained the Iranian side to gold in the 2018 Asian Games, defeating India in the semis.

# 2 Mohammadreza Shadlou

Debuting in PKL Season 8, Mohammadreza Shadlou swiftly ascended the ranks, earning 89 tackle points and 10 High Fives in just 24 matches. His defensive prowess reached new heights in the subsequent season, amassing 84 tackle points in 20 games. Shadlou's standout achievement includes an awe-inspiring 16 tackle points in a single game, showcasing his exceptional skills on the mat.

His versatility was further highlighted by his impressive raiding performances, including two Super 10s against India in international competitions. The Puneri Paltan's whopping ₹2.35 crore bid in the auction for Shadlou underscores the league's recognition of his game-changing all-rounder abilities.

South Korea's Jang Kun Lee holds the record of the all-time highest raid points scorer among foreign players in PKL, amassing 472 raid points and 25 tackle points.

A consistent performer since his debut in Season 1, Jan Kun Lee's agility, speed, and bonus-specialist skills made him a mainstay for the Bengal Warriors. His leadership in raiding crucial situations led to victories, prompting Bengal Warriors to retain him for several seasons.

In Season 7, Lee moved to Patna Pirates, continuing his impactful raiding.

Iranian international Abozar Mighani, a right-corner defender, made a significant impact since his debut in Season 5 with Gujarat Giants. His exceptional performance, including 65 tackle points in his debut season, played a pivotal role in Gujarat Giants' journey to the finals. Abozar's collaboration with Fazel Atrachali in the defensive unit showcased a formidable partnership.

Over 89 matches in PKL, he amassed a total of 205 tackle points, establishing himself as one of the league's premier overseas defenders.

Season 7-winning captain with Bengal Warriors, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, displayed his versatility as a formidable all-rounder. Primarily known for his raiding skills, Nabibakhsh also exhibited a keen defensive acumen when needed. Scoring 122 points in the championship-winning season, his instrumental role included a stellar performance in the finals with a Super 10.

He has amassed 266 points in his Pro Kabaddi career. Despite facing challenges with Puneri Paltan in the last season, Nabibakhsh's strategic mind and well-rounded skills earned him a spot with Gujarat Giants for the 10th season.