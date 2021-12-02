U Mumba Full Schedule & Time Table for Pro Kabaddi 2021

U Mumba, one of the most popular franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League, will face off against the 'home' side Bengaluru Bulls in the opening clash of PKL Season 8.

The team, owned by Ronnie Screwvala, has undergone a major overhaul this season, opting for a youthful squad. The Mumbai-based franchise was able to retain its stalwarts Fazel Atracheli and Abhishek Singh for the eighth season. In addition to the defender-raider duo, the team also retained the services of Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre and Harendra Kumar for the upcoming season.

The former PKL champions also decided to shake things up at the coaching level with the hiring of former player Rajaguru Subramanian as their head coach. The former U Mumba defender will be at the helm of the side for PKL Season 8 as they continue to push for their second league title.

They have bolstered the squad with the signing of versatile all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou , Ashish Kumar (formerly of Bengaluru Bulls) and the young prospect Ajith Kumar V, who had an impressive campaign for Tamil Thalaivas. It will be interesting to see how the new head coach Subramanian builds a young squad as U Mumba aim to make their mark yet again.

U Mumba's schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2 champions U Mumba will play a total of 11 matches in the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2021. They will take on each of their 11 opponents throughout the first two months of the season. The franchise will play four matches in December 2021 and the remaining seven in January 2022.

December 22: Bengaluru Bulls vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

December 24: U Mumba vs. Dabang Delhi K.C., 7:30 PM IST

December 27: Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

December 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

January 1: U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha, 7:30 PM IST

January 4: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

January 8: U Mumba vs. Telugu Titans, 8:30 PM IST

January 11: Patna Pirates vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

January 13: U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan, 8:30 PM IST

January 15: U Mumba vs. Bengal Warriors, 9:30 PM IST

January 18: Gujarat Giants vs. U Mumba, 8:30 PM IST

