U Mumba Owners: All you need to know about them

The new season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is almost underway and the league hits television sets around the country on 28th July. One of the teams that are widely tipped to be real contenders for this season’s PKL trophy is Mumbai outfit, U Mumba.

The team have had an impressive showing in the tournament up till now and are one of just a few teams who can boast of actually winning the crown.

U Mumba pulled off the win of a lifetime when they lifted the crown in Season 2 of the PKL but failed to replicate that success in the following seasons. Perhaps the new season will provide enough incentive to the players to perform to the best of their abilities.

The brains behind the U Mumba team are inspirational owners, U Sports. The sports business company has been instrumental in providing the team with the funds and capital needed to build a PKL team.

Powered by Ronnie Screwvala, the company boasts exciting opportunities in the field of sports and business and are committed to promoting sports in India. Their main sports include kabaddi, football, E sports and motorsports.

U Sports have been a major part of the PKL since its inception and continue to build their relationship with the league following their involvement with the U Mumba side. The team were one of the biggest spenders in the recently concluded PKL auction as well, buying important players to strengthen an already impressive lineup.

The team at U Sports have made it their responsibility to help develop sports in India, choosing kabaddi as one that needed a push in the right direction to really take off in the country. The sport is watched and followed by much of rural India and continues to grow in the urban areas. The push provided by U Sports has helped develop the sport manifolds and U Mumba continue to be backed strongly by the company.

The PKL is indeed lucky to have the support of a company like U Sports and this season promises to be another exciting one for U Mumba along with each one of the strong PKL teams present in the league.