Bengal Warriors Owners: All you need to know about them

The Future Group, the owner of the Bengal Warriors, has a significant presence in India's retail sector.

by Akash Bhatt News 19 Jul 2017, 16:05 IST

The Bengal Warriors are owned by the Future Group

Despite being one of the most inconspicuous teams in terms of results in the league, the Bengal Warriors are owned by an instantly recognisable conglomerate. The owner of the Kolkata based team is the Future Group promoted by Kishore Biyani.

We have all heard of Future Group because of its many retail and fashion outlets such as Big Bazaar, Home Centre, EasyDay, Central, Planet Sports, Brand Factory etc. It is one of the top companies in the retail sector in India both in terms of assets as well as market capitalisation.

Around 30 million people walk into the company’s stores every day and the company employs approximately 36000 people. According to its website, the Group aims to be a catalyst in India’s consumption-led growth story. The company was incorporated in 1987 and launched its IPO in 1992. Its initial flagship brand Pantaloons, though, now has Aditya Birla Group as its majority shareholder.

FBB, a brand of the Future Group also entered into a partnership with Vivo, the title sponsor of IPL 2017. This saw Future Group’s brand presence on perimeter boards, pitch mats, boundary ropes and the lot.

Future Group also undertakes many activities to popularise the game, which includes organising inter-school tournaments in Bengal.

Kishore Biyani is the founder of the Future Group. Biyani, who comes from a business family, grew up in Mumbai. In 1987, he founded Manz Wear Garments, now known as the Future Group.

Mr Biyani can be considered a trendsetter in India’s retail sector with his projects such as Pantaloons, Big Bazaar and Home Centre, all turning out to be highly successful. Kishore also wrote a popular book about his business experiences titled “It happens only in India”.

It is pertinent to mention that Sandeep Tarkas, who was the CEO of Sports Media and Special Projects at Future Group, and also the person primarily responsible for the team, has quit the Group. Tarkas is now working on a new venture. In the meantime, however, he will continue to be associated with the Bengal Warriors team.

There has recently also been speculation that ex India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is considering buying a stake in the Bengal Warriors team. If this happens, the Warriors will be the second Kolkata based sports franchise that Ganguly is associated with. He also owns Atletico de Kolkata of the cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL).