Bengaluru Bulls Owners: All you need to know about them

Kosmik Global Media is one of India's most successful independent production houses.

Uday Sinh Wala with his team

With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 set to kick off on 28th July 2017, the preparations of the teams are in full flow. This time around, the competition will be bigger and better as four new teams were added to the existing eight franchise-roster thus making it a 12-team competition.

Among them, the Bengaluru Bulls, at first glance, seem like a young but talented team that could be considered the dark horses of the tournament. The owner of the Bulls, Kosmik Global Media, had done well at the auctions to retain defender Ashish Kumar and buy raiders Rohit Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

Speaking of the owner, Kosmik Global Media is an established production house that specialises in a broad range of natural history documentaries, factual content and feature films, and has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai. It is amongst India’s most successful independent production companies. For over eight years, it has produced factual and fictional content for both Indian and international markets.

The production house is headed by CEO, Uday Sinh Wala, whose knowledge and experience stretches from Advertising and Marketing to Sports Management and Broadcasting. Having graduated from key agencies of the advertising world, Wala went on to act as the COO of NIMBUS.

At NIMBUS, he handled various portfolio, including the Live Broadcast of sports. The sporting events NIMBUS broadcast during his time with the company included a Cricket World Cup, Olympic programming, Asian Games, Horse Racing and much more.

Raajesh Srivastav is the Vice President of the production house while Youla Khurana acts as the Associate Vice President. Both of them have vast experience in media and advertising and are true pioneers in their field.

Having ventured into kabaddi, Kosmik Global Media has plans of setting up a Kabaddi Academy in Bengaluru in the near future.

At the launch of the team in 2014, Wala had said, “It is indeed a very proud moment for us to be associated with this venture which aims at promoting the sport of kabaddi among today's youth.”

Indeed, the sport has gained a lot of popularity over the last three years or so, especially after the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League.