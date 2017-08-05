U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will Dabang Delhi manage to get past the Mumbai hurdle?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 05 Aug 2017, 12:51 IST

Anup Kumar will look to lead his side to victory

The 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will see the champions from the second season, U Mumba locks horns with the Dabangs from Delhi at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

U Mumba played their last match back in Hyderabad wherein they came out as winners against the Haryana Steelers in an encounter that went down to the wire. On the other hand, the Delhi side are struggling a bit with their form having notched up consecutive losses in the last two games.

The key factor that works in favour of U Mumba is their captain, Anup Kumar. He is well aware of the fact that the team are not playing up to the mark and hence has stepped up his own individual performance not only as a raider but also in the capacity of a defender to try and lend balance to the side.

The raiding trio of Shabeer, Kashiling Adake and Nitin Madane need to put up a consistent show and spearhead the attack to keep the scoreboard ticking, an area in which they have struggled. The defence, which was dismal in the first match against Puneri Paltan with a lot of advanced tackles and lack of coordination, improved in the second match against the Steelers and needs to continue in a similar fashion.

Delhi, on the other hand, are suffering mainly due to the poor form of their skipper Meraj Sheykh who failed to amass a single point in the last two matches. Thus, they are lacking in the raiding department while the defence manned by the Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde combine has also been far from stellar.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi match prediction

If the raiding quartet of U Mumba gets going in this match, Delhi will be worried especially considering the fact the Delhi defence has been easily penetrable. Moreover, with Delhi also not strong in the raiding department, they will hope for Meraj Sheykh in addition to Anand Patil and Abolfazal to come good on the day for them to cross the finish line against the heavy weights.

Anup Kumar will definitely eye a big win in this encounter given Delhi's poor record and one shouldn't be surprised if the scoreline that separates the two teams is quite large.