U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Mumbai vs Delhi
Can Dabang Delhi thwart the U Mumba challenge?
As the action shifts to the second day of the Nagpur leg in the Pro Kabaddi League, it will be U Mumba who take on Dabang Delhi in the 14th match at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium.
While the U Mumba team are coming into this match on the back of a narrow win against the Haryana Steelers, the Delhi team have lost two of their previous encounters and will hence be looking for a win in this match.
U Mumba predicted line-up
Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]
Captain Cool has been consistently not only leading the side but also putting in great performances at a time when the rest of the team are struggling.
Shabeer Bapu [Raider]
He has to come into his own and execute rampant raids across the rival half given his swiftness and agility.
Kashiling Adake [Raider]
He gave a glimpse of his ability in the previous match against the Steelers and should carry on in the same fashion.
Joginder Narwal [Right Corner Defender]
He needs to take up the responsibility of coordinating the defence in Anup's absence and execute the key tackles.
Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]
Kuldeep has not been up to the mark so far and needs to buckle up in the defence as well as the attack.
Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]
The young gun is a bright prospect given his timing and execution of tackles and blocks from the corner position.
D. Suresh Kumar [Right Cover Defender]
Suresh Kumar succumbed to nerves initially but came back strongly in the second half against the Steelers and will be hoping to continue in a similar manner.
Dabang Delhi predicted line-up
Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]
The team desperately need their main man back in form given the difference he can make for the defence as well as the attack.
Abolfazl Maghsoudlou [Raider]
The Iranian needs to step up and spearhead the attacking charge for the team particularly with his swift hand touches.
Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]
Nilesh Shinde has not been in stellar form with his tackles but his presence of mind and timing have been quite on point.
Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]
Bajirao Hodage needs to combine with Nilesh to form a formidable wall in the defence akin to the one in their stint with the Bengal Warriors in the past.
Rohit Baliyan [Raider]
The coach needs to bring him in to lend more depth to the raiding department and ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking.
Anand Patil [Raider]
He was in great touch in the last match against Pune where he bagged the most points for the team while raiding, eight to be precise.
Sunil [Left Corner Defender]
He notched up four key points against the Puneri Paltan and will hope to continue in the same fashion.