U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Mumbai vs Delhi

Can Dabang Delhi thwart the U Mumba challenge?

by Vidhi Shah
Preview 05 Aug 2017, 13:06 IST

Can Meraj Sheykh finally find some form?

As the action shifts to the second day of the Nagpur leg in the Pro Kabaddi League, it will be U Mumba who take on Dabang Delhi in the 14th match at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium.

While the U Mumba team are coming into this match on the back of a narrow win against the Haryana Steelers, the Delhi team have lost two of their previous encounters and will hence be looking for a win in this match.

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Captain Cool has been consistently not only leading the side but also putting in great performances at a time when the rest of the team are struggling.

Shabeer Bapu [Raider]

He has to come into his own and execute rampant raids across the rival half given his swiftness and agility.

Kashiling Adake [Raider]

He gave a glimpse of his ability in the previous match against the Steelers and should carry on in the same fashion.

Joginder Narwal [Right Corner Defender]

He needs to take up the responsibility of coordinating the defence in Anup's absence and execute the key tackles.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep has not been up to the mark so far and needs to buckle up in the defence as well as the attack.

Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]

The young gun is a bright prospect given his timing and execution of tackles and blocks from the corner position.

D. Suresh Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Suresh Kumar succumbed to nerves initially but came back strongly in the second half against the Steelers and will be hoping to continue in a similar manner.

Dabang Delhi predicted line-up

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

The team desperately need their main man back in form given the difference he can make for the defence as well as the attack.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou [Raider]

The Iranian needs to step up and spearhead the attacking charge for the team particularly with his swift hand touches.

Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]

Nilesh Shinde has not been in stellar form with his tackles but his presence of mind and timing have been quite on point.

Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]

Bajirao Hodage needs to combine with Nilesh to form a formidable wall in the defence akin to the one in their stint with the Bengal Warriors in the past.

Rohit Baliyan [Raider]

The coach needs to bring him in to lend more depth to the raiding department and ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking.

Anand Patil [Raider]

He was in great touch in the last match against Pune where he bagged the most points for the team while raiding, eight to be precise.

Sunil [Left Corner Defender]

He notched up four key points against the Puneri Paltan and will hope to continue in the same fashion.


