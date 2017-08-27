U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Mumbai vs Delhi

How will U Mumba line up against Dabang Delhi?

by Vidhi Shah News 27 Aug 2017, 12:43 IST

In Match No. 50 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, U Mumba will lock horns against Dabang Delhi at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

Both teams are coming off losses from their previous matches, U Mumba was defeated by Puneri Paltan last night while Delhi lost their match against Haryana Steelers back in Lucknow.

LIVE COMMENTARY: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, 27 August 2017

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Anup Kumar will look to have a greater impact on the defence while consistently showcasing his mettle in the attack.

Darshan [Raider]

Darshan has the ability to impress and fetch quick raid points as was evident against Jaipur and he will hope to continue in a similar manner against Delhi.

Kashiling Adake [Raider]

Kashi had a good outing against Pune last night wherein he amassed 7 raid points and will carry the confidence ahead against his former side.

Srikanth Jadhav [Raider]

Not only is he a capable raider replete with skills but also plays an important role in the defence which was evident with his solo tackle and a couple of combined efforts yesterday against Pune.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep Singh is the key cog in the machine for U Mumba for he can showcase strong dashes and holds on one shore and swift touch points on the rival end.

Surinder Singh [Cover Defender]

Surinder has become a major force to reckon with for the approaching raiders given his fearless style of play.

Hadi Oshtorak [Left Corner Defender]

The Iranian import adds depth to the side and operates in the corner position and will play a key role against fellow countrymen Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl who will spearhead the attack for Delhi.

Dabang Delhi predicted line-up

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

Meraj has been leading the side by example with consistent performances on the mat, contributing to the attack as well as defence.

Ravi Dalal [Raider]

Ravi Dalal has the ability to go rampant on the mat while raiding and completely rip apart the rival defence.

Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]

Nilesh amassed a High-5 against the Haryana Steelers in the last match and will look to continue in the same manner.

Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]

In tandem with Nilesh Shinde, Bajirao Hodage will look to put up a formidable wall in the defence against the young Mumbai raiders.

Rohit Baliyan [Raider]

Rohit had been in great form in the last season and will look to replicate a similar sort of performance against U Mumba's young defence.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou [Raider]

The Iranian has been in some stellar form since a couple of matches and will especially attack the weak left side of the Mumbai defence.

Viraj Landge [Defender]

Viraj will play an important role in the combination tackles alongside the defensive duo of Bajirao and Nilesh Shinde.

Also Read: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?