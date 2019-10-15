U.P Yoddha go down fighting to Bengaluru Bulls in eliminator 1 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

14th October 2019, Ahmedabad: U.P. Yoddha – the U.P. franchisee of the Pro Kabaddi League today went down fighting against the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls by a scoreline of 45-48 in eliminator 1 played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. U.P. Yoddha who had won both the matches against Bengaluru in the league couldn’t find the win even after standout performances from Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill and both the corners Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. Each of them scored 11, 9, 5, 5 and 5 points respectively.

The first half started for U.P. Yoddha in a positive manner with Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav and Surender Gill all scoring a point with their first raid. The score stood at 3-1 in favour of U.P. Yoddha with 2 minutes into the half. It was looking like one-way traffic as U.P. Yoddha was giving no space to the Bengaluru Bulls and mounted a 13-4 lead inflicting the first all-out with seven minutes into the half. Pawan Sehrawat was proving to be completely ineffective as the U.P. defence allowed him only one raid point out of five attempts in the initial minutes of the half. With 12 minutes into the half, Bengaluru showed first signs of a comeback as Sehrawat scored a super raid, getting three points to close the gap to 9-15. When an all-out beckoned it was Captain Nitesh Kumar who came up with the goods, scoring a super tackle to again increase the gap to a nine-point lead at 19-10. Sehrawat again raised the spirits of his team with a raid to inflict the first all-out on U.P. The score stood at 19-15 in favour of U.P. with two minutes to go in the half. Going into half-time U.P. led 20-17.

With the beginning of the second half, U.P. again started on a strong note and went into a four-point lead at 24-20. At 26-24, Monu Goyat came up with a super tackle to get Pawan Sehrawat and maintain the lead at 28-24 with nine minutes into the half. Another super tackle came from the Captain, Nitesh Kumar this time to get Pawan Sehrawat and extend the lead to 32-25. With just over four minutes to go, Shrikant again produced the goods getting two points with his raid. The match was getting tense as it seemed it will go to the very last minute to decide the winner. Bengaluru now made huge strides by inflicting the second all-out of the match on U.P. Yoddha by getting Rishank and Surender out as the score stood at 34-33 in favour of U.P. As the clock struck full-time, eliminator 1 became more exciting as both teams ended at a score of 36-36. The match went into extra-time.

Extra Time 1:

Rishank opened the extra-time in style for U.P. as he got a two-point raid in getting Pawan Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal. The first half of extra time ended with a one-point advantage for U.P. Yoddha at 39-38.

Extra Time 2:

The second half of the extra time proved to be a jolt for U.P. as Pawan Sehrawat came up with a super raid getting four points and establishing a three-point lead at 43-40 for Bengaluru. U.P. then gave away an all-out which was the third of the match. Now, Bengaluru Bulls led 47-42. The match was going down to the very last minute even of the extra time but Sehrawat of Bengaluru proved too good and Bengaluru finally clinched the eliminator 48-45.