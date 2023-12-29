UP vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 29, 2023

U.P. Yoddhas (UP) will face Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 46th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday at 9 pm IST.

U.P. Yoddhas are going through a challenging phase, having faced defeats in three of their last five games. They currently hold the 10th position with 15 points. Despite Surender Gill's stellar performance to clinch his fourth Super 10, and Nitesh Kumar achieving his second High 5, the Yoddhas succumbed to a 38-30 loss against the Gujarat Giants in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls showcased resilience in their recent match, securing their third victory with a narrow 33-31 win over the Telugu Titans. Surjeet Singh emerged as a standout defender, notching up seven tackles, while Bharat contributed six raid points.

The Bulls, positioned at the eighth spot with five losses, are now aiming for their second consecutive win in the upcoming game, determined to improve their standing on the leaderboard.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat Hooda of Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda, the offensive powerhouse for the Bengaluru Bulls, has been a force to be reckoned with in the raiding department. With an impressive tally of 62 raid points from 47 successful raids, featuring three impactful Super raids, Bharat has showcased his prowess.

Maintaining a decent average of 7.75 raid points in eight games and boasting a 71.21% not-out rate, he stands out as a reliable and consistent performer.

With three Super 10s to his name, Bharat will be a safe choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your UP vs BLR Dream11 teams.

#2 Nitesh Kumar (UP) - 13.5 credits

Nitesh Kumar of Yoddhas (Credits: PKL)

Nitesh Kumar, the prime defender of the Yoddhas, has consistently delivered crucial tackles and accumulated points for his team. With 22 tackle points from 20 successful tackles, including two Super tackles, Nitesh maintains an impressive 51% tackle success rate and an average of 3.14.

Having secured two High 5s in seven games, he aims to clinch his third in the upcoming UP vs BLR Dream11 match.

#1 Surender Gill (UP) - 14.5 credits

Surender Gill in action (Credits: PKL)

Surender Gill has been leading the raiding department of the U.P. Yoddhas. He ranks fourth in the most raid points leaderboard with 75 points from 56 successful raids. He has achieved four Super 10s and as many Super raids in seven games.

Gill has been averaging 10.71 raid points and has a 61% raid success rate, positioning himself as a top choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your UP vs BLR Dream11 teams.

