UP vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 40

The 40th match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will feature last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC and Record Breaker Pardeep Narwal's team UP Yoddha. The northern derby will kick off the Triple Panga on January 8, 2022.

Dabang Delhi KC are the only unbeaten side in Pro Kabaddi's eighth edition so far. The Joginder Narwal-led outfit are in second position on the points table, having registered four victories and two ties from six matches.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their full potential despite having star players like Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav in the squad. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise is 10th with only 14 points from six matches.

Dabang Delhi KC have won three of their last five matches. In their previous game against the Telugu Titans, the Delhi-based franchise emerged victorious by a scoreline of 36-35.

UP Yoddha, meanwhile, have registered a victory in only one of their last five outings. The Nitesh Kumar-led outfit lost to Tamil Thalaivas by 33-39 in their previous encounter.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 40th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Sumit, Vijay, Shubham Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Surender Gill.

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jeeva Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Vijay, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Ankit.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal; Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee