UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 48

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 48th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Saturday, December 30.

UP Yoddhas are eighth in the standings with three wins, four losses, and one draw from eight games, carrying 20 points. In their most recent encounter, they stunned Bengaluru Bulls 34-33 in a thrilling game.

Dabang Delhi KC are in the ninth position in the tally with three wins and as many losses with one draw from seven games. They have bagged 20 points with their most recent game against Jaipur Pink Panthers tied at 32-32.

UP vs DEL Match Details

Match: UP vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 48

Date and Time: December 30, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

UP vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (c), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Dabang Delhi HC

Naveen Kumar (c), Mohit, Vikrant, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 48

Raider - Surender Gill

Surender Gill holds the pole position in the successful raids list, with 62 of them to his name. He has a whopping 82 raid points from 139 attempts with four super raids and as many super 10s from eight games.

The 25-year-old star raider has been in red-hot form in this edition with a 45% raid success rate, accumulating 10.25 raid points per match. Without an iota of doubt, he enters this game as the safest captaincy choice.

Defender - Nitesh Kumar

UP Yoddhas defender Nitesh Kumar has amassed 24 tackle points from 44 attempts with two super tackles and as many high 5s. He has an impressive 50% tackle success rate and will be aiming to improve his tally moving forward to this much-awaited encounter.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

UP Yoddhas all-rounder Gurdeep has been largely successful in the defense, compared to the raiding department. He has 22 tackle points from 34 attempts with a brilliant 59% tackle success rate. Gurdeep has two super tackles and one high 5 from eight games this season.

With Delhi struggling with their raiding department, Gurdeep can be an excellent multiplier to have as a defender in a mega league team.

UP vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Naveen Kumar

Nitesh Kumar

Five Must-Picks for UP vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 48

Surender Gill, Naveen Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Sumit

UP vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC are having a poor season with their defense accumulating only 63 successful tackles, the second least among all sides in this campaign. It would be wise to have more raiders from UP Yoddhas to double up your points.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashish, Yogesh.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Surender Gill.

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Nitesh Kumar

UP vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashish.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep, Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill I Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar