UP vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 17, 2024

UP Yoddhas (UP) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GUJ) in the fourth Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadiu, on Saturday, February 17.

UP Yoddhas find themselves 11th in the PKL10 points table with four wins and 15 losses. Jaipur Pink Panthers hammered them by a huge 67-30 margin in their last outing. Gagana Gowda was their top raider with a Super-10, while Hitesh led the defensive unit with a High-5.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants handed Bengaluru Bulls a convincing 50-28 defeat in the previous game. Captain Fazel Atrachali was the prime defender for them with a High-5 from six tackles while Parteek Dahiya emerged as the standout raider with 13 raid points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Deepak Singh (GUJ) - 13.5 credits

Deepak Singh and Balaji D with a dash against Akshit of Bengaluru bulls (credits: PKL)

Deepak Singh has been regularly contributing to Gujarat’s defense. He has bagged 19 tackle points in the past six matches, comprising one High-5. He executed three fair tackles in the previous game against the Bengaluru Bulls.

With three High-5s, Deepak has maintained an impressive 60 percent success rate and a 3.09 average, making him a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your UP vs GUJ Dream11 team.

#2 Parteek Dahiya (GUJ) - 13.5 credits

Parteek Dahiya in action (credits: PKL)

Parteek Dahiya has got back his form after a poor start in the first half of the season. He has secured 49 raid points and three Super-10s in the last five games. He has also contributed 10 tackle points with his defensive skills.

Parteek will be a great option for the captain/vice-captain role in your UP vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#1 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali of Gujarat Giants (Image via PKL)

Fazel Atrachali is another PKL legend with the most tackle points to his name. This season he has earned 59 tackle points from 55 successful tackles along with four Super tackles. He bagged his third High-5 in the last match against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Fazel had also claimed his first High-5 from six tackle points against UP Yoddhas, and he is the most worthy candidate for the captain/vice-captain position in your UP vs GUJ Dream11 teams.