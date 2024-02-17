UP vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 125

The UP Yoddhas and the Gujarat Giants go head-to-head in the 125th match of PKL 10 on Saturday, February 17, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

With the playoffs' race done and dusted, we're more likely to see teams handing out opportunities to youngsters, and it's very hard to predict what lineup they'll go with for these final group games.

However, the Gujarat Giants still have something left to play for. They will want to ensure they secure a fourth or fifth-placed finish and a win will allow them to do that by going over the Patna Pirates on the points table. The Giants come into this game on the back of a dominant 50-28 win over the Bengaluru Bulls and will fancy their chances against the Yoddhas.

The UP Yoddhas' season of misery continued as they were thrashed 65-30 by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a game where they had little positives to speak of apart from Hitesh's High 5.

UP vs GUJ Match Details

Match: UP vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 125

Date and Time: February 17; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

UP vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Sumit (C), Mahipal, Gagana Gowda, Hitesh, Gulveer Singh/Samuel Wafuya, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar.

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Manuj, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya/Nitin, Balaji D.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 125

Raider - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya is easily the best Dream11 raider pick, with the out-of-form Rakesh HS and Gagana Gowda the only other contenders. Parteek has led the Giants' raiding department pretty much single-handedly in the last few matches and he's a captaincy contender for this contest as well.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Despite the presence of the UP captain Sumit, Fazel's current form and Gujarat being more likely to win this match makes the Iranian the superior Dream11 pick, although both are pretty much must-haves.

The Sultan has scored 59 tackle points in 20 matches, one behind Sumit's tally, and he will want to get a High 5 to further bolster those numbers before the playoffs.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

There isn't much to separate Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Ashu Singh in the all-rounders' category but the UP right cover is way more involved in tackles than the Giants' utility player is. While he concedes a lot of points to the opposition, Ashu Singh does possess a better chance of scoring three to four tackle points.

UP vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Fazel Atrachali

Parteek Dahiya

Sumit

Five Must-Picks for UP vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 125

Sumit, Parteek Dahiya, Hitesh, Fazel Atrachali, and Deepak Singh.

UP vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

If the Gujarat Giants play their first-choice side even if it's without Sombir, they should win this one comfortably, but the Yoddhas do have certain players in their ranks who are good Dream11 assets.

The corners Hitesh and Sumit should continue their good run in the defense, with Gagana Gowda a decent raiding alternative.

However, the points are likely to come from Fazel Atrachali, Gujarat right cover Deepak Singh, and star raider Parteek Dahiya, with the former easily the best captaincy option.

However, all of the above is null and void if Gujarat opts to take a leaf out of the Patna Pirates' book and field a second-string side, in which case, Dream11 team selection becomes significantly tougher.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Hitesh, Fazel Atrachali, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya and Gagana Gowda.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. I Vice-captain: Parteek Dahiya.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Hitesh, Fazel Atrachali, and Deepak Singh/Manuj.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh HS.

Captain: Sumit. I Vice-captain: Fazel Atrachali.