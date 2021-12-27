UP vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 16

UP Yoddha will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 16 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 27. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

UP Yoddha are placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with six points, having won and lost a game each. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are a place below that with as many points from a couple of games. They too have lost and won a game each in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League edition.

The Uttar-Pradesh-based club lost their opening encounter against the Bengal Warriors. However, they stole victory off the last raid against the Patna Pirates in their previous encounter. They won the game 36 - 35.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, succumbed to a loss in their season opener of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 against the Gujarat Giants. The Deepak Niwas Hooda-led side got past the Haryana Steelers in their second encounter by scoring two more points than their opponents.

Both sides walk into this fixture on the back of a victory in their respective games and will look to extend their winning run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 16, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: December 27th, 2021, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Shubham Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amit Kharb, Shaul Kumar, Gurdeep, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Pardeep Narwal; Vice-Captain: Amit Hooda.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra