UP vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 87

Match 87 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place on Saturday night in Hyderabad, where inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. Both teams have performed exceptionally well in their recent matches.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are third in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now with 48 points from 14 matches. They need a few more wins to confirm their place in the PKL 2022 playoffs.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas are fourth with 45 points after 14 games. The Yoddhas are currently on a three-match winning streak. Ahead of this big PKL 2022 game, here are some Dream11 tips for tonight's match.

UP vs JAI Match Details

The two teams will battle in the opening match of the Triple Panga at 7.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 87

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs JAI Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas: T T W W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W L W W

UP vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill did not play in the previous match. He is probably dealing with an injury.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

All players of the Jaipur Pink Panthers team are available to play.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbhageri, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 87

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal has roared back to form in PKL 2022. He scored 22 points in the previous game against Dabang Delhi KC.

Defender - Ankush

Young defender Ankush is at the top of the defenders' leaderboard. He is the only defender to have scored 50+ tackle points in PKL 2022.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

Gurdeep looked in good touch in the last game against Dabang Delhi KC. He earned four tackle points for the UP Yoddhas.

UP vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Arjun Deshwal

Five Must-Picks for UP vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 87

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Arjun Deshwal Ankush Gurdeep Sumit

UP vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surender Gill has struggled with fitness in recent games, but he is one of the top raiders of the season. If he is a part of the UP Yoddhas' playing seven in this match, it will be a good move to pick him in the fantasy team.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar and Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Durgesh Kumar.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal and Surender Gill.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

