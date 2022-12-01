UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 112

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) will resume with a triple-header in Hyderabad on Friday evening. The first match of the night will feature former champions U Mumba and Pardeep Narwal-led UP Yoddhas.

Both teams are alive in the race to the PKL 2022 playoffs. UP Yoddhas are fourth in the Pro Kabaddi points table right now, with 60 points in 18 matches. They are on a three-match winning streak.

On the other hand, U Mumba hold the seventh position, having registered nine wins and nine losses in 18 games. The Mumbai-based franchise has recorded only one victory in its last five outings.

Ahead of the battle between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

UP vs MUM Match Details

The two franchises will cross paths in the first game of Friday's Triple Panga at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 112.

Date and Time: December 2, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs MUM Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas: W L W W W.

U Mumba: L L L W L.

UP vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill has been absent in the last few matches due to an injury.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

Captain Surinder Singh was out of action due to an injury. It is unclear if he will be available for the next match.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku HC and Mohit Khaler.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 112

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal has been unstoppable ever since he became the captain of the UP Yoddhas. He is currently sixth on the Most Raid Points list.

Defender - Rinku HC

Rinku HC scored a High 5 in the previous game. The stand-in skipper has done a fantastic job in the absence of Surinder Singh.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

All-rounder Gurdeep earned four tackle points for the UP Yoddhas in the previous game. He is a reliable option in the all-rounders' category.

UP vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Rinku HC

Five Must-Picks for UP vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 112

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Gurdeep Rinku HC Ashish Guman Singh

UP vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ashish has been a secondary raiding option for U Mumba, but he has scored points consistently. He will be a wildcard option for the captaincy of the fantasy team for this game.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Rinku HC and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Guman Singh.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Rinku HC and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar and Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Ashish.

Captain: Rinku HC | Vice-Captain: Ashish.

