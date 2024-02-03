UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 102

The UP Yoddhas and U Mumba go head-to-head in the 102nd match of PKL 10 on Saturday, February 3, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

U Mumba is winless in eight outings, and they've lost four out of their last five matches, with the most recent one a 50-34 drubbing at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas. Despite that, they're still in the running for a playoffs spot, and a win here will get them right up to 7th place.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas, while having a mathematical chance, are clearly out of the playoffs' race, with the team suffering eight successive defeats. Their latest loss came against Dabang Delhi KC, and it was a Super 10 from Gagana Gowda and a High 5 from Sumit that restricted the margin of defeat to nine points, with Pardeep having yet another off-day.

UP vs MUM Match Details

Match: UP vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 102

Date and Time: February 3, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Thayagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

UP vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Vijay Malik/Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Hitesh, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar/Gurdeep.

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Visvanath V.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 102

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh seems to really have grown into his own as a player this season, and is currently in fourth place on the top raiders' standings.

Defender - Sumit

With 51 tackle points in 16 matches, Sumit is arguably one of the best defenders in the league, and he has been the best player this season for the Yoddhas. No one in either team can match his level of quality this season, and he's a must-have.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Given the sheer lack of other options, Zafardanesh is an easy choice as the all-rounder pick for most Dream11 teams. Ashu Singh is the only alternative to the Iranian, and the cover defender has had a really poor campaign.

Zafardanesh appeared to regain some form against the Thalaivas, and if he can start well against the Yoddhas, he'll be really hard to stop.

UP vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Guman Singh

Pardeep Narwal/Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Sumit

Five Must-Picks for UP vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 102

Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit, and Sombir.

UP vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, despite both teams struggling, U Mumba is a much better side coming into this match. The Yoddhas have been extremely poor recently, and given how both teams have defended, this could be a pretty high-scoring contest.

Pardeep Narwal had a tough outing against U Mumba in the reverse fixture, but with Rinku out in that right corner, his fortunes could be reversed. Sumit and him are the only must-haves from the Yoddhas, while Guman Singh and the back-in-form Zafardanesh could wreak havoc against the Yoddhas' defense.

Guman looks to be the best captaincy option on paper.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Surinder Singh, Sumit, and Hitesh.

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Guman Singh and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Guman Singh. I Vice-captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Bittu, Sombir, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Guman Singh, Pardeep Narwal, and Gagana Gowda.

Captain: Sumit. I Vice-captain: Guman Singh.