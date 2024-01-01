UP vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 1, 2024

UP Yoddhas (UP) will face Patna Pirates (PAT) in the 52nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Monday at 9 pm IST.

Ranked 10th, UP Yoddhas suffered their fifth loss in their ninth game against Dabang Delhi KC by 25-35. Sumit Sangwan and Pardeep Narwal were the standout players with seven points each while the rest of the team underperformed.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates, who are currently ranked eighth, clinched their fourth win over Haryana Steelers by a 46-33 scoreline. In the raiding department, Manjeet shined with a Super 10 while in the defense, Krishan Dhull secured his second High 5.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Krishan Dhull (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull with a back-hold of Shivam Pathare (Credits: PKL)

Krishan Dhull has been the most consistent defender of Patna Pirates. He has 26 tackle points to this name from 25 successful tackles. His defensive prowess is further highlighted by two High 5s, including one in the previous match, and a successful Super tackle.

With a 43% tackle strike rate, Krishan will be a safe choice for role of the captain or vice-captain in your UP vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 14.5 credits

Sumit Sangwan attempting double thigh-hold against Zafardanesh (Credits: PKL)

Sumit Sangwan is the most successful defender of the Yoddhas this season. He has executed 25 successful tackles in nine matches which earned him 29 tackle points. His records also feature four Super tackles and three High 5s, with two of them achieved in the last two games.

Sumit boasts a 54 percent tackle success rate and a fine average of 3.22 tackles/match. Hence, the left-corner defender stands among the top choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your UP vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has consistently proven his versatility in both raiding and defending. He has 66 raid points from 54 successful raids along with one Super raid and three Super 10s. Additionally, his noteworthy stats include eight tackle points from six tackles, including three Super tackles.

Sachin boasts an impressive 83% tackle success rate and a raid average of 8.25, making him an optimal choice for the role of captain/vice-captain in your UP vs PAT Dream11 teams.