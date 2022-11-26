UP vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 103

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 103rd game of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 later tonight at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Pro Kabaddi's most successful raider Pardeep Narwal will take on his former franchise in this game. Both the Yoddhas and the Pirates need a win to bolster their playoff chances.

The Yoddhas are fourth with 50 points in 16 games, whereas the Pirates are eighth with 47 points in 17 outings.

Before the big game gets under way, here are some Dream11 tips for the battle between the Yoddhas and the Pirates.

UP vs PAT Match Details

UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates will square off in the final game of the triple-header at 9.30 pm IST on Sunday. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 103

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs PAT Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas: W-W-W-L-W

Patna Pirates: L-T-L-W-L

UP vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill has had some injury issues of late.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, James Kamweti, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

All players are available.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 103

Raider - Sachin

Sachin has been very consistent in the Pro Kabaddi League. He has scored 148 raid points in 16 games this season.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Chiyaneh is second in the defenders' leaderboard. The Iranian has been in tremendous form in recent games.

All-Rounder - Rohit Tomar

Tomar came in as a substitute in the last game and ended as the top-scorer for UP Yoddhas. It will be a big mistake to leave him out of your fantasy team.

UP vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin

Pardeep Narwal

Five Must-Picks for UP vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 103

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Sachin Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Rohit Gulia Rohit Tomar

UP vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

If Surender Gill recovers from his injury and plays, he should be in your fantasy team. Gill scored 132 raid points in 13 games before getting injured.

UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar, Monu

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia

UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Sachin

Captain: Sachin | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

