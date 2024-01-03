UP vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 3, 2024

UP Yoddhas (UP) will take on Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the 55th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas are having contrasting campaigns in the ongoing PKL 10. Paltan grabbed the top spot in the points table after their massive 56-18 win over the Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas descended to the 10th spot post a 41-48 loss to the Patna Pirates.

Paltan showcased a well-rounded performance, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri securing High 5s. Mohit Goyat stood out as the player of the match, contributing nine raid points and four tackle points.

On the other hand, despite Pardeep Narwal's remarkable season-best performance of 21 points, the lack of full support from his teammates led to their sixth loss.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Abinesh Nadarajan (PUN) - 13.5 credits

Abinesh Nadarajan in action (Credits: PKL)

Abinesh Nadarajan has consistently performed in the defensive unit of Paltan. He achieved his second consecutive High 5 in the last game and will be eager to grab another in the upcoming match.

Abinesh has 27 tackle points from 26 successful tackles, including one Super tackle. He has maintained a notable average of 3.37 tackles/match and an excellent 60% tackle success rate.

Given his defensive prowess, Nadarajan will be a safe option for the captain/vice-captain position in your UP vs PUN Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been the best defender as well as a part-time raider of Puneri Paltan. He has grabbed 29 tackle points in eight games and currently ranks second in the most successful tackles leaderboard. He missed his third High 5 in the previous game by one tackle.

Additionally, Chiyaneh has earned nine raid points from 15 raids, including one Super raid.

Considering his all-round abilities, selecting him as the captain/vice-captain of your UP vs PUN Dream11 teams would be a smart move.

#1 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has proven to be an outstanding all-rounder, demonstrating remarkable abilities in both raiding and defending on the kabaddi mat. He claimed nine raid points in the previous game as well as four successful tackles.

Overall, Mohit has accumulated 61 raid points through 54 successful raids and 16 tackle points from 14 successful tackles in eight games.

Given his versatile skills, he will be the optimal choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your UP vs PUN Dream11 teams.

