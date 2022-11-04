UP vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 58

Home team Puneri Paltan will take on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas in Match 58 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight on Friday. Today is Triple Panga night in PKL, and the main event features Yoddhas and Paltan.

Both teams are coming off a win in their last match. While Puneri Paltan defeated defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in a close game, the UP Yoddhas registered a comfortable win over the Telugu Titans.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this PKL match. Ahead of the clash between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan, here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

UP vs PUN Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the main event game of the Triple Panga at 9.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 58

Date and Time: November 4, 2022; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs PUN Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: W L W L W

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: W W W T W

UP vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury issues for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

There are no injury concerns in Puneri Paltan's squad.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 58

Raider - Surender Gill

Surender Gill has been the number one raider for UP Yoddhas in PKL 2022. He has earned 82 raid points in just eight games.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Left corner defender Fazel Atrachali has done a fantastic job for Puneri Paltan this season. He scored four tackle points against Delhi in the last match.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

Right cover defender Ashu Singh has delivered the goods consistently for Yoddhas. He has scored 26 tackle points in eight matches.

UP vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Pardeep Narwal

Five Must-Picks for UP vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 58

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Fazel Atrachali Ashu Singh Surender Gill Mohit Goyat

UP vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pardeep Narwal has returned to form in PKL 2022. He missed out on a Super 10 against the Telugu Titans, but fans should back him to fire all cylinders against Puneri Paltan.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Surender Gill and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

