UP vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 33

UP Yoddha will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match 33 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha are placed eighth in the points table with 13 points, while Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in sixth position with 14 points against their name. The former side have drawn and lost a couple of games each. They have one victory so far this season.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have one win and loss each, while their remaining three encounters ended in draws. They have drawn two out of their last three Pro Kabaddi matches and head into this fixture on the back of a 30-30 draw against Dabang Delhi KC.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha have drawn their last couple of games. They drew their last two matches against the Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, by 32 - 32 & 28 - 28, respectively.

Both sides have drawn their previous Pro Kabaddi encounters and will look to bag full points when they meet each other on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 33, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas

Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Mohit-II, Surender Gill, Abhishek Panwar

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Sumit

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashu Singh, Sahil Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mohit-II, Shubham Kumar, Manjeet, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

