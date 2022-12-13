UP vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 2

The UP Yoddhas will take on the Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 13. The winner of this clash will go on to play the Puneri Paltan in the second semi-final in two days.

The Yoddhas and the Thalaivas finished fourth and fifth on the points table and had a solid outing in the group stage. While UP ended up with 12 wins, eight defeats and two ties, the Thalaivas had 10 wins, eight defeats, and four ties to their name. Both sides will be without some big names for this clash, with Surender Gill missing out for UP.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas will be without captain Sagar Rathee in addition to marquee signing Pawan Sehrawat, who they lost in the very first game of the season. Both teams will be looking to their other stars to step up and deliver.

We're likely to see a battle between Pardeep Narwal and Narender, and an exciting contest awaits.

UP vs TAM Match Details

The Yoddhas and the Thalaivas go head-to-head in the second game of a doubleheader at 08.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 2

Date and Time: December 13, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: 'Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs TAM Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: W L L W W

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L W W D W

UP vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill is out for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Sandeep Narwal/Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar Rathee won't feature.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 2

Raider - Narender

Narender has done incredibly well to shoulder the responsibility of being the lead raider in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat. He'll want to extend the Thalaivas' dream run and take them closer to their maiden PKL final.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

In the absence of Sagar, Sahil will have to lead this Thalaivas defense. He's the most successful defender among the players in this fixture and has a good chance of picking up another haul.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

Since Ashu Singh's positional transition to a defender, Gurdeep has been the best all-round option from the Yoddhas. While Rohit Tomar could also get some handy raid points

UP vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Narender

Five Must-Picks for UP vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 2

Player Name Narender Pardeep Narwal Gurdeep Sahil Gulia Ajinkya Pawar

UP vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Neither side's defense looks solid heading into this match, and with injuries taking a toll on both teams, I'd play it safe by backing the heavily owned players like Sahil Gulia, Narender, and Pardeep Narwal.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia and Arpit Saroha.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Sandeep Narwal.

Raiders: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Narender.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Sumit, and Arpit Saroha.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Durgesh Kumar

Raiders: Narender and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Narender | Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

