UP vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 37

UP Yoddhas will take on the Tamil Thalaivas in Match 37 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight in Bengaluru. Both franchises have struggled for consistency this season so far.

While the Yoddhas are eighth in the points table with two wins and three defeats from five matches, the Thalaivas are 10th with one win, three losses, and one draw in their five outings. Both teams will aim to earn some important points in the standings by winning tonight's battle.

Big names like Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia will be in action during this match. Here are some Dream11 tips for the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas clash.

UP vs TAM Match Details

The two franchises will meet in the second match of the Super Sunday at 8:30 PM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 37

Date and Time: October 23, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

UP vs TAM Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: L W L L W

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L W L L T

UP vs TAM Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat is injured and unlikely to play this match for the Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M Abishek, Aashish, Himanshu Singh, Visvanath V, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia

UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 37

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal has returned to form in PKL 2022. With back-to-back Super 10s, the Record Breaker has proven that he can single-handedly turn the matches upside down.

Defender - Sagar Rathee

Sagar was the number one Indian defender in PKL 8. He is yet to fire all cylinders in season nine, but fans should expect some top-quality performances from him soon.

All-Rounder - Narender Hoshiyar

Narender has been the ace raider for Tamil Thalaivas in Pawan Sehrawat's absence. He scored 10 points in the match against the Bengaluru Bulls.

UP vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

5 Must-Picks for UP vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 37

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Surender Gill Nitesh Kumar Sagar Rathee Narender Hoshiyar

UP vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

UP Yoddhas captain Nitesh Kumar failed to open his account in his last Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against Gujarat Giants. However, given how talented he is and the fact that Tamil Thalaivas do not have the strongest raid attack this season, Kumar should be backed to score heaps of tackle points.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, and Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Narender Hoshiyar and Vishwanath V

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Narender Hoshiyar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

