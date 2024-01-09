UP vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 65

The UP Yoddhas and the Tamil Thalaivas face off in the 65th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, January 10, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

Both teams have been unlucky to lose as many games as they have lost, with the Yoddhas in 10th place, with three wins in 11, and the Thalaivas in 11th place, with only two wins in 10.

Pardeep Narwal and Co. last played a week ago in their home leg at Noida. One would hope that the week's break would've allowed the team to re-enter the season with renewed energy after their 30-41 defeat to the Puneri Paltan on the last day of their home leg. A positive injury update on Surender Gill would certainly do them a world of good.

The Thalaivas' last match was also against the Paltan, and despite having a good chance of winning the game and leading at multiple points, they fell to a 26-29 defeat in the end.

However, their defensive performance was solid, with captain Sagar scoring a High 5. The side will look to Narender and Ajinkya Pawar to contribute more in the raiding department.

UP vs TAM Match Details

Match: UP vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 65

Date and Time: January 10, 2023; 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Gagana Gowda, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Nitin Panwar, and Gurdeep.

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Nitin Singh, and M Abhishek.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 65

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal finds a place in the top 7 raiders of the season, with 87 raid points in 11 matches. While he has had off days, he is more reliable than Narender and Ajinkya Pawar, who have only impressed in patches this season.

Defender - Sagar

All four corner defenders are solid defensive picks but the consistency and importance of Sagar to this Tamil Thalaivas team can't be overemphasized.

The right corner defender has picked up 30 tackle points in nine matches. With Pardeep being a left raider, the battle between him and Sagar could yield the latter with plenty of points.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

The UP Yoddhas' cover defender has done pretty well, scoring 26 tackle points in 11 matches, solid numbers for someone playing in that cover position. With the alternatives in Vijay Malik, Nitin Panwar, and M Abhishek, not nearly as consistent or explosive as Gurdeep, he is the best all-rounder option on paper.

UP vs TAM Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Sumit

Pardeep Narwal

Sagar

Five Must-Picks for UP vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 65

Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia.

UP vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This is a clash between two sides struggling to find form despite having some really good players who have put in some stellar individual performances. Both teams' corner defenders have been brilliant so far and they should continue performing in the same vein.

It might be wise to not expect too much from the raiders of both teams, and that includes Pardeep Narwal, although it's not a bad idea to maybe make him your captain or vice-captain in Grand League contests. More risks or differential picks could work in head-to-head contests.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Narender.

Captain: Sumit I Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

UP vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Nitin Panwar.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sagar. I Vice-Captain: Sumit.