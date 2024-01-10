UP vs TAM prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 10, 2024

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 65th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. Mumbai’s DOME by NSCI stadium will host the game on Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

Sitting at the 11th position in the PKL10 standings, UP Yoddhas are facing a challenging phase, having lost seven out of 11 games. Puneri Paltan beat them in the last game 31-40. Defenders Sumit Sangwan and Nitesh Kumar shined with High 5s while captain Pardeep Narwal, despite earning six raid points, lacked support from other raiders.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas suffered their seventh consecutive loss in the previous encounter against Puneri Paltan 26-29. Captain Sagar showcased defensive prowess with seven tackle points, including two Super tackles. However, the raiders' underperformance resulted in a total of only 11 points for the team.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Pardeep Narwal (UP) - 14.5 credits

Pardeep Narwal in action (Credits: PKL)

Pardeep Narwal has been looking in good shape in the last four games, with 44 raid points and two Super 10s. His overall performance stands out with a 40% success rate in 175 raids, boasting four Super 10s. Narwal has garnered 87 raid points from 70 successful raids, including two Super raids

Given his raiding prowess, the record-breaker stands as the smart option for captain/vice-captain in your UP vs TAM Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sahil Gulia with a thigh-hold of Siddharth Desai (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia has established himself as the leading defender for Tamil Thalaivas, amassing 34 tackle points from 30 successful tackles. His notable records also encompass three High 5s and four Super tackles.

Over the last four games, Sahil has notched up 11 tackles, featuring three Super tackles and a High 5.

With an impressive average of 3.4 successful tackles/match, Sahil will be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain of your UP vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#1 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 15.5 credits

Sumit Sangwan in action (Credits: PKL)

Sumit Sangwan holds the top spot in the Super tackles leaderboard with six, and he shares the joint-most High 5s (4) with Ankush and Mohammadreza Shadlou. Additionally, he surpasses Sahil in the most successful tackles category, having secured 31 successful tackles in 11 matches.

With an average of 3.36 and an impressive 53% tackle success rate out of 59 tackles, Sumit emerges as an optimal choice for the captain/vice-captain in your UP vs TAM Dream11 teams.