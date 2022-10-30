UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51

UP Yoddhas will take on Telugu Titans in Match 51 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Monday evening. Both franchises have been inconsistent in the 2022 edition of the PKL thus far.
The Yoddhas have recorded three wins in seven matches so far, whereas the Titans have managed a solitary victory in eight outings. Both teams have big names in their squads, but they have failed to live up to the expectations.
Ahead of the clash between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans in PKL 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.
UP vs TEL Match Details
The two teams will battle against each other in the second game of the double-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: UP vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51
Date and Time: October 31, 2022; 8.30 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
UP vs TEL Recent Form Guide
UP Yoddhas Form Guide: L W L W L
Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L L
UP vs TEL Probable Playing 7s
UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update
There are no major injury concerns in the UP Yoddhas team.
UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7
Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.
Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update
No major injuries in Telugu Titans' squad.
Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7
Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj and Ankit.
UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51
Raider - Pardeep Narwal
Pardeep Narwal has returned to form in PKL 2022. He scored a Super 10 in the last game and should score more points against a struggling Titans defense.
Defender - Ankit
Ankit came in as a substitute for Telugu Titans against Gujarat Giants but ended up scoring six points. He will be the defender to watch out for tomorrow.
All-Rounder - Ashu Singh
All-rounder Ashu Singh had an off day against the Patna Pirates, but he is a reliable right cover defender. Fans should back him to perform well against the Titans.
UP vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Pardeep Narwal
Surender Gill
Five Must-Picks for UP vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50
UP vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
Experienced raider Siddharth Desai has performed well as a substitute for the Telugu Titans. If he features in the starting seven tomorrow, he will be among the top picks for the contest.
UP vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Ankit.
All-Rounders: Monu Goyat.
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai and Surender Gill.
Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.
UP vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.
All-Rounders: Adarsh T.
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai and Surender Gill.
Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Sumit