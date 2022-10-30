UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51

UP Yoddhas will take on Telugu Titans in Match 51 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Monday evening. Both franchises have been inconsistent in the 2022 edition of the PKL thus far.

The Yoddhas have recorded three wins in seven matches so far, whereas the Titans have managed a solitary victory in eight outings. Both teams have big names in their squads, but they have failed to live up to the expectations.

Ahead of the clash between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans in PKL 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

UP vs TEL Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the second game of the double-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51

Date and Time: October 31, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs TEL Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: L W L W L

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L L

UP vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury concerns in the UP Yoddhas team.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update

No major injuries in Telugu Titans' squad.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj and Ankit.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal has returned to form in PKL 2022. He scored a Super 10 in the last game and should score more points against a struggling Titans defense.

Defender - Ankit

Ankit came in as a substitute for Telugu Titans against Gujarat Giants but ended up scoring six points. He will be the defender to watch out for tomorrow.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

All-rounder Ashu Singh had an off day against the Patna Pirates, but he is a reliable right cover defender. Fans should back him to perform well against the Titans.

UP vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Five Must-Picks for UP vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Surender Gill Ankit Ashu Singh Sumit

UP vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Experienced raider Siddharth Desai has performed well as a substitute for the Telugu Titans. If he features in the starting seven tomorrow, he will be among the top picks for the contest.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Ankit.

All-Rounders: Monu Goyat.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai and Surender Gill.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Adarsh T.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai and Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Sumit

