JAI vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 67

The Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the 67th match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 on Friday, January 12, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. This is the first game of the Jaipur leg of PKL 10, with the defending champions looking to move into the top two with a win in this match.

Jaipur have four wins and one tie in their last five matches, with their most recent win being a comfortable 41-31 triumph over U Mumba six days ago, with Arjun Deshwal scoring 17 raid points and Ankush scoring a high 5.

The Titans' campaign keeps getting worse, and they suffered their tenth defeat in 11 matches, losing 26-46 to the Bengal Warriors, who were missing their captain and lead raider.

Once again, Sandeep Dhull was the only reliable player for the Titans, scoring four tackle points, with Pawan getting to his Super 10, but only after getting tackled a whopping eight times.

JAI vs TEL Match Details

Match: JAI vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 67

Date and Time: January 12, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, Nitin.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 67

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun has been the best raider of the tournament, and he'll want to start the home leg in fine fashion. Against a Titans' defense that is in disarray, he should rake in the points.

Defender - Sandeep Dhull

Playing for such a struggling team, Sandeep Dhull's 25 tackle points in nine matches make for pleasant viewing. While he isn't the best defensive pick by any means, he'll help fill the quota of a minimum of two Titans players from this match.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar is probably the only all-rounder listed who'll start the match, and that makes him close to a must-have for this fixture. The Jaipur captain has 22 tackle points in ten matches, a decent tally, but a little less for a player of his caliber, and a game against the Titans provides a great opportunity to add to that.

JAI vs TEL Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Sunil Kumar/ Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 67

Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, and Sunil Kumar.

JAI vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This is as one-sided as a contest can be, at least on paper, with the hosts, Jaipur, being the outright favorites to win. It shouldn't be surprising to see most of the teams in the Grand League picking five players from Jaipur and only two from the Titans, and the two will most probably be Pawan Sehrawat and the consistent Sandeep Dhull.

We've gotten to a point in the Titans' campaign where captaining Pawan is itself a differential decision, with the raider losing so many points due to all-outs against his team. He also spends a lot of time on the bench, and captaining him is indeed a risky proposition.

If you're playing it safe, go all-in on Jaipur.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, and Sandeep Dhull.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-Captain: Ankush.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mohit Rathee, Sandeep Dhull, Ankush, and Reza Mirbagheri.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar.