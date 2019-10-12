U.P Yoddha end home leg in style, defeat Bengaluru Bulls 45-33

11th October 2019, Greater Noida: U.P. Yoddha – the U.P. franchisee of the Pro Kabaddi League today ended the home leg in style defeating Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling encounter in Match 132 of PKL Season 7 by a scoreline of 45-33, played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida.

U.P. who trailed in the first half ensured a splendid display of character with a great all-round performance to give the home crowd value for their unfettered support. Shrikant Jadhav and Surender Gill joint top-scored for the home team with nine raid points each. Local boy, Ashu Singh was the standout defender for the team with 5 tackle points in the match.

The first half started with action-packed moments as Bengaluru Bulls jolted U.P. Yoddha. Pawan Sehrawat, the star raider of Bengaluru Bulls scored a Super Raid where he got rid of Sumit, Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill and Ashu Singh in one go. The score stood at 1-6 in favour of Bengaluru. Soon after, Bengaluru inflicted the first all-out on U.P. to go ahead by 2-9 with just four minutes into the half. With the score at 4-14, it was the chance of U.P., who scored a Super Raid through Surender gill taking down four players of Bengaluru with one raid. This reduced the gap to 9-14. It was only a matter of time as U.P. inflicted the first all-out on Bengaluru to reduce the gap 14-17, firmly within the range of Bengaluru Bulls. The last five minutes of the half was very closely contested but owing to the early lead Bengaluru Bulls went into half-time leading by two points at 20-22.

The second half saw U.P. Yoddha start strongly, as they got two early points with a raid from Shrikant Jadhav and a tackle by Nitesh Kumar to reduce the gap to one point at 22-23. U.P. Yoddha thereafter took the lead for the first time in the match inflicting the second all-out on Bengaluru to go in a two-point lead at 27-25. U.P.’s defence suddenly had found its old form as they tackled with purpose allowing the opponents no breathing space. With the half coming inching towards the end, Rishank looked in inspiring form as he scored two important raid points helping his team establish a three-point cushion at 34-31 going into the official time-out. It seemed like the final nail in the coffin as with less than two minutes to go in the match U.P. inflicted the third all-out to go into a ten-point lead at 42-32. The lead seemed too much as U.P. ended the home leg in style with a 45-33 win over Bengaluru Bulls.

U.P. Yoddha are now placed third in the table with 74 points from 22 matches with 13 wins, seven losses and two draws. U.P. will face Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 1 on October 14, 2019, in Ahmedabad from 7:30 PM onward.