UP Yoddha in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

We witnessed many historical moments at the PKL Auction 2021 over the last three days with the 12 PKL franchises bringing their thinktanks to the table to build their squads for PKL Season 8.

UP Yoddha has been one of the most successful teams in the PKL since joining three seasons ago. They have made the playoffs in each of the PKL seasons they have played so far.

Coming into PKL Auction 2021, UP Yoddha retained their defensive partnership between Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan. Both of them had put up some sensational numbers in PKL Season 7. In addition to the dynamic defensive duo, they also retained young raider Surender Gill and defender Ashu Singh.

They have always managed to build a strong raiding unit and this auction was no different. The GMR Group-owned franchise picked up the costliest buy in PKL history - superstar raider Pardeep Narwal at a massive price of ₹1.65 crore. To add to their raiding firepower, they retained Shrikant Jadhav with the Final Bid Match (FBM Card) at ₹72 lakh.

When it comes to overseas players, the UP franchise added Iranian raider Mohammed Taghi Paein Mahali and Bangladeshi raider Mohd. Masud Karim.

3 Costliest Players for U.P. Yoddha

#1 Pardeep Narwal - ₹1.65 crore

#2 Shrikant Jadhav - ₹72 lakh

#3 Mohamad Taghi Paien Mahali - ₹12 lakh

U.P. Yoddha PKL Season 8 Full Squad

Nitesh Kumar - Retained Young Player

Sumit Sangwan - Existing New Young Player

Surender Gill - Existing New Young Player

Ashu Singh - Existing New Young Player

Nitin Panwar - New Young Player Draft

Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali - ₹12 lakh

Mohammad Masud Karim - ₹10 lakh

Pardeep Narwal - ₹1.65 crore

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹72 lakh

Gurdeep - ₹10 lakh

Gaurav Kumar - ₹10 lakh

Sahil - ₹10 lakh

Gulveer Singh - ₹10 lakh

Ankit - ₹10 lakh

Aashish Nagar - ₹10 lakh

