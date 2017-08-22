UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Yoddha vs Warriors

Can UP surpass the Bengal challenge and embark on a winning run?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 22 Aug 2017, 11:14 IST

UP Yoddha will take on the Bengal Warriors in Lucknow

In their fourth home match, the UP Yoddha will take on the Warriors from Bengal in a match at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

UP have lost three matches on the trot at home and will be on the hunt for a much-needed win, while Bengal Warriors played out a tie in their last match.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

He was the costliest player to be bought at the auctions and has proven his worth in the capacity of his captaincy and raiding.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

Rishank can take away the game from the opposition if he comes into his own akin to his 14-point match against U Mumba.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

A vital inclusion in the starting seven given his capability to perform in the attack as well as the defence.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Jeeva Kumar will be the experienced campaigner guiding the young forces around in the defence.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

Mahesh Goud is best used as the third-choice raider to shine in the do-or-die raids.

Sagar Krishna [All-rounder]

The young defensive all-rounder has given great glimpses of his talent so far in the tournament and will look to continue in the same manner.

Hadi Tajik [Right Corner Defender]

The Iranian import adds depth to the squad particularly in the defence and combines well with the other defenders on the mat.

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

Surjeet leads his side by example, executing those mighty body blocks and holds on the approaching raiders.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

Ran Singh is lethal in the corner position with his stellar ankle and thigh holds as well as the combination tackles.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean import is a raider of the highest quality and the mantle lies on him partially to ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking in the team's favour.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

Maninder has showcased that he is on his comeback and eager to make up for his lost time on the court with his raiding performances.

Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]

Srikanth has a considerable amount of playing experience in the PKL which adds depth to the Bengal squad.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

The young gun has been great in coordination with the other defenders in comparison to solo tackles, an area where he will want to prove his mettle.

Vinod Kumar [All-rounder]

Vinod Kumar is a surprise element who can execute the most precise tackles on one shore while fetching points in heaps on the rival shore as well.