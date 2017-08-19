UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

In the battle of new entrants, which team will come out on top?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 19 Aug 2017, 11:47 IST

Match No. 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the home team, UP Yoddha taking the battle across to the Haryana Steelers as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

The Haryana Steelers are coming into this encounter on the back of a tie against the Tamil Thalaivas while the UP Yoddha lost their match last night against Anup Kumar's U Mumba. Thus, both the teams who are new entrants into the kabaddi fold will be on the hunt for a win in the match tonight.

LIVE COMMENTARY: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, 19 August 2017

The major USP of the Haryana Steelers is their corner combination defensive duo of Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada who have played together since the inception of the league and for the Indian team as well and thus know each other's game and style of play inside out which brings forth lethal coordinations when it comes to tackles.

They are assisted in the defence by Neeraj and Rakesh Kumar Singh who are yet to leave their mark and will look to do so against the UP Yoddha.

As for the attack, the team has young gun Vikash Kandola who has stepped up to the challenge and is key to the team's success with his consistent performances on the mat.

Among others, Surjeet Singh, Wazir and Prashant Rai lead the side in the raiding department.

The UP Yoddha seem like quite a formidable side if one views their squad on paper but they just need to add that extra edge to their performance to power across the finish line. They have a potential raid machine in the trio of Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga and Mahesh Goud especially with the first two spearheading the attack of the side.

In the defence, veteran Jeeva Kumar is in charge of the proceedings alongside Nitesh Kumar and defensive all-rounders Rajesh Narwal and Pankaj.

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match prediction

The real battle will be that of Rishank Devadiga against Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada, all former U Mumba players who are well aware of each other's tactics, and more so because all three are coming into this match on the back of stellar performances. Thus, it will potentially be a nail biting affair, one that is likely to go down the wire. A tough one to call, but if the advantage of playing at home is taken into account, the prediction will slightly tilt in favour of UP Yoddha.