UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Yoddha vs Steelers

Can Surender Nada's men get past the Yoddha hurdle?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 19 Aug 2017, 12:29 IST

The Yoddha lost out to U Mumba in a tense match

Match No. 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see the Haryana Steelers clash against the UP Yoddha at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

While the Steelers played out a tie against the Tamil Thalaivas in their last match, UP Yoddha succumbed to a narrow defeat against U Mumba just last night on Friday.

Haryana Steelers predicted line-up

Surender Nada (c) [Left Corner Defender]

He has three consecutive High-5's to his credit and is exceptionally leading the team on the mat in the capacity of a captain.

Surjeet Singh [Raider]

Surjeet has the ability to go rampant on the mat while raiding and render the rival defence hapless. His ability with the bonus is quite useful.

Mayur Shivtarkar [All-rounder]

Mayur's ability to perform in the defence, as well as the attack, will give the team an edge over the opposition.

Neeraj Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Neeraj may not have had the best of starts but is capable of showcasing his defensive prowess in coordination with Mohit and Surender.

Vikas Kandola [Raider]

Vikas has been one of the best young players so far this season and spearheads the attack of the team with consistent raiding performances.

Mohit Chhillar [Right Corner Defender]

Mohit is probably one of the best defenders a team can boast of and is particularly lethal in combination with Surender Nada.

Prashant Rai [Raider]

To add more depth to the attack, Prashant Rai is an ideal candidate for the third raider to shine on the do-or-die opportunities.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

The young skipper has been leading the troops on the mat by example and has ensured that the scoreboard keeps ticking for the team.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

Second in command, Rishank came into his own last night with a stellar performance wherein he bagged 14 raid points.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

He is a key fixture in the team's success for he is equally capable of performing in the defence as well as the attack.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Jeeva Kumar has heaps of playing experience behind him which relays on the young defenders in the squad thus allowing them to put up a formidable show.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

Mahesh Goud can be utilized in the capacity of a third choice raider given his prowess to shine in the do-or-die raids.

Nitesh Kumar [Right Corner Defender]

The young defender will work in tandem with Jeeva and Pankaj to stop the Steelers' raiders in their tracks.

Pankaj [All-rounder]

The defensive all-rounder inflicted some great tackles replete with precision and timing in the match against U Mumba and will look to repeat the same against the Steelers.