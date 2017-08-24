UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Yoddhas go the distance against Rahul Chaudhari and Co?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 24 Aug 2017, 09:42 IST

UP Yoddha are the home team against Telugu Titans today

Before the curtain comes down on the Lucknow leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the home team, UP Yoddha will take on the Telugu Titans in the last match at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams are coming into this encounter on the back of contrasting results, while Telugu Titans notched up an important win in their last match against U Mumba, UP Yoddha settled for a tie against the Tamil Thalaivas last night.

UP Yoddhas could have well managed to win their first home match last night had they not given away to silly errors in the last 30 seconds of the match. Nonetheless, the team will take heart from the performance and go out all guns blazing against the Titans in their last outing on the home turf. Rishank Devadiga spearheads the attack and sent across a statement of intent with his 16-point effort against the Thalaivas. Nitin Tomar gave glimpses of brilliance in the attack and will have to increase the frequency of his successful raids. The defence manned by Jeeva Kumar was not quite up to the mark and will have to fetch more points especially with regards to keeping Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunkhe at bay. The other players in the defence in the likes of Sagar Krishna, Nitesh and Rajesh Narwal will also have to play a larger role in the same context.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will rely on their skipper to lead the proceedings on the mat by example especially after his stellar performance against U Mumba wherein he amassed 13 points. He will be assisted in the attack by young gun Nilesh Salunkhe and Vinoth Kumar.

The defence was on song in the last match much due to the efforts of Sombir who bagged 8 valuable tackle points. Against the strong UP attack, the defender will look from more support from other players in the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohit Rana and all-rounder Rakesh Kumar.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match prediction

It will be a battle of the raiders with a Rishank and Nitin taking to the mat against Rahul Chaudhari.

Whichever team showcases a better defensive stronghold will go past the finish line for keeping the lead raiders out of contention will ensure that the scoreboard stop ticking as well. However, if one has to call the game, it would slightly tilt in favour of the home team given the kind of performance they put in against the Tamil Thalaivas and the fact that they are desperate for a win in their home leg.