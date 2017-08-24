UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Yoddha vs Titans

Can UP Yoddhas get a win in their last match at home?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 24 Aug 2017, 09:44 IST

Pictured: UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans in Lucknow

In Match No. 44 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, UP Yoddha will take the battle across to the Telugu Titans in their last match in the home leg at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

Nitin Tomar got the team points at crucial junctures in the match against the Thalaivas and will pretty much effectively led the side.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

Rishank came roaring back in form and was rampant on the mat, bagging 16 points in the match last night.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

Rajesh has not been in the right shape but the all-rounder can remove a rabbit out of the hat on his day.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Jeeva Kumar is an experienced campaigner who will be the guiding force in the defence of the team.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

Mahesh Goud can play in the capacity of a third raider when the team needs to fetch points in the do-or-die situation.

Sagar Krishna [All-rounder]

The young all-rounder has made the corner position in the defence his very own, executing tackles replete with precision and timing.

Hadi Tajik [Right Corner Defender]

The Iranian young gun can add depth to the defence to stop the likes of Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunkhe in the rival attack.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

Rahul led the team from the front in the match against U Mumba, scoring 13 points alone.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

Nilesh Salunke is the key man who assists Rahul in the attack of the side and thus keeps the scoreboard ticking.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit was quite impressive in the initial matches and should look to continue in a similar manner.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

The young gun has proved his mettle as a capable defender with some great tackles and holds on the mat.

Rohit Rana [Left Cover Defender]

The defender with the jaw guard has the ability to execute deadly tackles and holds and will have a huge role to play against the UP attack.

Sombir [Defender]

He was on song in the last match against U Mumba and left the raiders hapless with his tackles, amassing a total of 8 points.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

Rakesh Kumar will be vital if the team is to go the distance against UP Yoddhas especially if they have to keep Rishank out of contention for he knows the latter's' game having played together at U Mumba.