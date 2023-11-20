UP Yoddhas Schedule in 2023 Pro Kabaddi: Full list of fixtures of UP Yoddhas for PKL 10

The UP Yoddhas begin their PKL 2023 campaign with a clash against U Mumba on Saturday, December 2, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The Yoddhas have been a consistent team throughout their stint in the PKL, qualifying for the playoffs in each of their five seasons, but never making the final, let alone winning the trophy.

Last season, they finished fourth on the points table, but fell to a heart-breaking Tie-breaker defeat to the Tamil Thalaivas in the Eliminator stage of the playoffs.

Having retained the core of their team, including Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Sumit, and Nitesh Kumar, and also adding all-rounder Vijay Malik to the team at the auction table, the Yoddhas will look to convert their spot in the playoffs into something more this time around.

Let's now look at their fixture list for the upcoming season.

UP Yoddhas schedule and fixture list for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

December 2: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 2 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 6: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 9 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 9: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Match 15 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Match 19 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 18: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Match 29 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 20: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 32 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 23: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Match 37 - SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 29: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 46 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

December 30: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 48 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 1: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Match 52 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 3: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 55 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 10: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 65 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 13: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 70 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 19: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Match 78 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 20: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Match 81 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 27: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Match 92 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 3: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Match 102 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Match 108 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 9: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 112 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 12: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 117 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 17: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 125 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

February 21: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 131 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Complete UP Yoddhas squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

Pardeep Narwal, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Nitesh Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Kiran Magar, Hitesh, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula.