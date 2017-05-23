Uttar Pradesh Team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

The new team hogged the limelight on the first day of the auction by acquiring Nitin Tomar.

Nitin Tomar was bought by Uttar Pradesh for a whopping Rs 93 lakh

The yet-to-be-named Uttar Pradesh team, which is owned by GMR Group, hogged the limelight on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi Leauge 2017 auction as they paid a record amount of money to acquire the services of Nitin Tomar for a whopping Rs 93 lakh.

Earlier the previous record was set by Mohit Chillar, who was bought for Rs 53 Lakh by the Bengaluru Bulls. However, that record had already been shattered twice earlier in the day. But when Tomar’s name came up towards the end of the day, all the teams went berserk.

In the end, Uttar Pradesh managed to outbid the other teams and added the talented 22-yar-old raider to their team. Tomar was a part of the national team that won the World Cup last year but it was not expected that he would command such a high price.

The team had done good business right through Day One as they had bought another youngster, all-rounder Rajesh Narwal for a fee of Rs 69 lakh (the fourth costliest player in the history of the league). The all-rounder is one of the best in the business and naturally, almost all the teams wanted him.

Veteran Jeeva Kumar will lend some much-needed experience to the team, thus providing the right balance. The former U Mumba defender was picked up for Rs 52 lakh and it could prove to be a shrewd pick.

On the second day, they picked up some very talented players. Among them, former U Mumba raider, Surender Singh, who was bought for Rs 28.5 lakhs, should be exciting to watch.

Although they spent a little over the top for Tomar, he could turn out to be a good acquisition if he manages to stay injury-free and gives his best. Overall, they have built a young and exciting team which can be the dark horse in the race for the coveted trophy.

Key Transfers:

- Rajesh Narwal

- Jeeva Kumar

Here is the full squad of Team Uttar Pradesh:

Sl. No. Player Name Position 1. Sulieman Kabir Raider 2. Rajesh Narwal All-rounder 3. Jeeva Kumar Defender 4. Nitin Tomar Raider 5. Rishank Devadiga Raider 6. Hadi Tajik Defender 7. Pankaj All-rounder 8. Nitesh Kumar Defender 9. Gurvinder Singh Defender 10. Mahesh Goud Raider 11. Surender Singh Raider 12. Santosh B. S. Defender 13. Ajvender Singh Raider 14. Rohit Kumar Jr. Defender 15. Sanoj Kumar Defender 16. Gulveer Singh Raider 17. Sunil All-rounder 18. Sagar B. Krishna All-rounder

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Full List of players bought by all the teams with price