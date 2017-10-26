Video: Pardeep Narwal's Super Raid cleans-up Bengal Warriors' defence in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Qualifier 2

Pardeep Narwal got Patna off to the perfect start in Eliminator 3 that saw helped them clinch a spot in the finals.

Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal continued his stupendous run of form this season with yet another outstanding performance against the Bengal Warriors in the Eliminator 3 that saw the defending champions claim a finals spot in PKL 5.

After a sensational eight-point raid that shocked the Steelers in the first eliminator that also saw him creating history by scoring the most raid points in a match (34), Pardeep was in his elements again against the Puneri Paltan, picking up 19 points to lead his team into the second qualifier against the Bengal Warriors, who were coming into the contest at the back of a loss to the Gujarat Fortunegiants in qualifier 1.

Nothing to stop a man in roaring form

Entering the crucial game with a lot of confidence from the previous games, Pardeep stamped his authority within the first five minutes of the encounter with a 'super raid' that wiped out the entirety of the Bengal Warriors' defence.

On only his second raid and in the third minute with just three men on the mat for Bengal, Pardeep lured an ankle hold from Warriors captain Surjeet Singh that prompted Ran Singh and Vinod Kumar to support their skipper which they did, pinning Pardeep down on the mat.

However, the 20-year old wriggled his way toward the centre with his hand outstretched, but on the Patna skipper's first attempt to get across the half-line, Ran Singh did well to take care of the dangling hand, only to see the raider make use of the slightest gap between the defender and himself to get his right hand across the half-line sparking celebrations in the Patna camp as the first ALL-OUT had been inflicted on the Warriors.

You can watch Pardeep's Super Raid, here.