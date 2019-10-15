Vikash, Vinay perform, but Haryana Steelers lose 38-46 against U Mumba in Eliminator 2

Haryana Steelers' Vinay in action

Ahmedabad, 14 October 2019: The Haryana Steelers fought hard but went down 38-46 against U Mumba in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi League season seven in Ahmedabad. Haryana bowed out of the tournament after playing exquisitely in the competition. They won 13 matches in 23 matches with one game ending in a tie.

Prashanth Kumar Rai got the Haryana Steelers off to a great start with a Super Raid in the 1st minute of the match. However, U Mumba scored a couple of raid points and levelled the match at 4-4 in the next minute. Both sides kept picking up points in tandem before Vinay helped Haryana regain the lead through a fantastic raid in the 4th minute. Vinay and Vikash Kandola recorded multiple raid points which helped the Steelers stay in the lead.

However, U Mumba scored a few crucial raid points and took a four-point in the last few minutes of the first half. The Steelers fought hard to stay in the contest, but U Mumba extended their lead after carrying out an all-out just before the whistle. The two teams went into the break with the scoreline reading 22-15.

Kandola carried out some brilliant raids in the second half, but U Mumba kept inching ahead. Vinay and Kandola kept pulling off excellent raids, however, U Mumba found a way to maintain their lead. The Haryana Steelers continued to play their heart out as captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan pulled off an all-out in the 31st to help his team reduce the lead.

Prashanth stepped up to the plate in the last few minutes of the second half with a few brilliant raids, but the Steelers couldn't catch up with their opponents. U Mumba kept scoring points and eventually sealed a place in the semi-finals.

The Pro Kabaddi League season seven semi-finals will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 16 October 2019.