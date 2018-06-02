VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 6: Top 5 teams which look well built

Presenting to you are the top five teams in VIVO PKL 6 which look well built.

Shreya Shreeja CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 01:46 IST 2.60K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Monu Goyat was the costliest player in the VIVO PKL 6 auction

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League auctions saw a total of 181 players getting divided into a total of 12 teams.

The first, as well as the second day of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi auctions, saw a lot of players going under the hammer. It was full of various ups and downs, as there were many unforeseen moments we witnessed during the auctions.

Monu Goyat became the costliest player in the auctions as he bagged a whopping ₹151 lakhs. He will be seen playing for Haryana's franchise in the upcoming season. Monu was in great demand during the auctions.

Players like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda, Rishank Devadiga and Nitin Tomar, were also a part of the 100 lakhs party. Fazel Atrachali became the costliest foreign player as he bagged a massive ₹100 lakhs as he was bought by U Mumba.

Rahul Chaudhari was bought for a hefty ₹129 lakhs, as the Titans used their FBM card to bring him back in the team.

Both Deepak Hooda and Nitin Tomar were picked up at a bumper cost of ₹115 lakhs, where the former went to Junior Bachchan's Jaipur, and the latter went to the Pune's franchise.

It was also a shocker as preeminent and big players like Anup Kumar and Manjeet Chillar were sold at unexpectedly low prices. The former was bought by Junior Bachchan's Jaipur for just ₹30 lakhs and the latter was sold to Tamil's franchise for ₹20 lakhs.

We also saw the duo of Surender Nada and Mohit Chillar break apart for the first time in Pro Kabaddi's history. Nada went ahead to become a part of his old team Haryana, whereas Mohit was bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

It was amazing to see that #VivoProKabaddiAuctions was trending everywhere. Fans on social media constantly showed their excitement and leviathan support during the auctions. It is indisputably hard to wait for the biggest league in India, which will take place in October this year.

The big players were in demand by many teams. The teams made a generous use of their FBM cards. Presenting to you here are the top 5 teams which look well built:

#1 Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thaliava's full squad

It looked like the team management of Tamil Thalaivas focused on bringing big names into their team.

Thalaivas retained Ajay Thakur, C. Arun and Amit Hooda which was a really smart move made by the team. After the auctions ended, their team looked like a dream team.

Big and experienced names like one-man army Manjeet Chillar, the smiling assassin Jasvir Singh, and Sukesh Hegde will be seen donning on Tamil's t-shirt.

Surjeet Narwal will also be playing as a part of the team. The former Steelers' player played in Patna Pirates in season 4 and contributed to the team's win.

It will be really interesting to see Master Blaster's team doing wonders in the coming season as Manjeet, Ajay and Jasvir have already played together in team India and have a great bonding with each other.

The team also consists of wonderful defenders in the form of Amit Hooda and C. Arun. The management and the new coach Edachery Bhaskaran also took a great care while buying their young players. On paper, Tamil Thalaivas looks like a nightmare for the other teams.