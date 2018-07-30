Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Season 6 start date announced

Season 6 promises to be more exciting for the Kabaddi lovers with great enthusiasm.

The action-packed VIVO Pro Kabaddi will make its return after Mashal Sports announced that the sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi will begin from 5th October 2018 from Friday. Mashal Sports announced the official news from their Twitter handle on 30th July as the tournament will end on 5th January 2019.

One of the biggest non-cricketing sporting leagues of India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi has given resurgence to the game of our soil, Kabaddi. In season 5, the teams increased from 8 to 12 that raised the competitiveness in the competition. It was 13 weeks of action-packed raiding and breath-taking defending throughout the season with a course of over 138 matches

The league will continue the same format which fans witnessed in Season 5 and will continue to go over the time period of 13 weeks. The schedule is yet to be announced. There will be 2 groups with 6 teams in each group who will fight for their legacy and uplift the excitement level of their fans. The playoffs will continue to have 3 Eliminators and 2 Qualifiers and the finals which will be held on 5th January 2019.

Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortune Giants in what was an epic showdown and fans witness an immense turn of events (55-38) with Pardeep Narwal who scored 19 raid points in the night of the final. Patna retained their title in an impressive showdown, winning their third title in phenomenal fashion. It amassed a record-breaking 313 million viewership with a watch time of 100 billion minutes.

In 2014, Jaipur Pink Panthers were the first inaugural champions and U Mumba won their first title in Season 2 of the Pro Kabaddi. Pro Kabaddi has provided the stage to many young talents who aspire of making it to the big stage one day.

The season 6 auctions broke many headlines held on 30th and 31st May 2018 as it was Haryana Steelers' signee, Monu Goyat who bagged ₹1.51 crores in an exciting bidding war among Mumbai, Delhi and U.P. Rahul Chaudhari was the 2nd highest paid with ₹1.29 crores and went to Telegu Titans through their FBM Card. Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nitin Tomar bagged ₹1.15 crores from Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan respectively.

Monu Goyat will be donning the blue-white jersey of Haryana Steelers after getting an enormous signing amount of ₹1.51 crores.

The auctions ended in high drama fashion and many teams have already started their training camps en route to the big stage, the Pro Kabaddi. Many strategies are yet being made and many discussions are taking place. However, the upcoming season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi will further enhance the game of Kabaddi and will uplift intense action packed 40 minutes of matches in the days to come!